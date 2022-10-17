Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Events moved at pace in Westminster on Friday as Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor and Jeremy Hunt swiftly announced as his replacement by prime minister Liz Truss, who then announced another U-turn in her mini-Budget during a disastrous eight-minute press conference at Downing Street in which she only answered four questions.

While Mr Hunt’s appointment was welcomed by some Tory MPs as “an experienced pair of hands”, some questioned why Mr Kwarteng was the one who had to go when he had been pursuing economic policies Ms Truss herself had loudly advocated during her leadership campaign throughout July and August.

But Ms Truss has so far dismissed calls for her resignation, insisting she remains “absolutely determined to see through what I have promised”.

Why has Jeremy Hunt been appointed?

Mr Hunt is a respected name in the Conservative Party and has twice run unsuccessfully to become the party leader.

On his first attempt in 2019, he came closest, finishing second in the leadership race with Boris Johnson going on to win.

In the leadership race earlier this summer, he dropped out early after failing to secure enough votes from his fellow MPs to continue so put his weight behind former chancellor Rishi Sunak ahead of Ms Truss.

But now he finds himself chancellor against the odds and has already been labelled “chief executive” to Ms Truss’s “chair”.

Steve Brine, a Tory MP and ally of Mr Hunt who previously worked with him at the department of health, told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme that he is “very much” the man to steady the ship.

He called Mr Hunt “calm personified” and said that the Conservative Party now needs to unite.

Jeremy Hunt arrives at his home in London after he was appointed chancellor (PA)

“At the end of the day, everybody – detractor or otherwise – should want this government to succeed,” Mr Brine said.

“And [what] I know about Jeremy [is] that he won’t be licking his lips at the prospect of becoming chancellor at this time. But this is a moment to be there for the country, and in my experience, it’s always been country first, and he will see that as his job right now.

“You should see Liz Truss as the chairman and Jeremy Hunt as the chief executive. And I think he’ll be a very effective chief executive and like a new football manager coming in, at the end of the day the supporters are happy when the team is winning.”

What has his political background been?

The new chancellor has served as culture secretary, health secretary and foreign secretary since first being elected to Parliament at the 2005 general election, taking over from Virginia Bottomley as the Conservative MP for South West Surrey.

In his first major role in government, from 2005 to 2007, he was the shadow minister for disabled people as a reward for supporting David Cameron – who attended Oxford University at the same time as him – in the Conservative leadership contest.

When the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government was formed in 2010, Mr Hunt joined the Cabinet as secretary of state for culture, Olympics, media and sport.

The role propelled him onto the main stage as London hosted the 2012 Olympic Games, during which time he worked closely with Mr Johnson, who was then mayor of London.

However, in that same year, Mr Hunt faced calls to resign over his role in the BSkyB takeover bid. Then-Labour leader Ed Miliband said Mr Hunt should quit over his contacts with Rupert Murdoch’s media empire while he was considering the bid, which was later withdrawn. But he survived the row and, in September 2012, was appointed health secretary.

Mr Hunt faced his first major backlash as a minister during his time as health secretary. He held office during a slow period of investment in the NHS, which created problems at a time when demands on the health service were growing.

He also faced criticism over his handling of plans to introduce new contracts for junior doctors.

Jeremy Hunt will be the ‘chief executive’ to Liz Truss’ chair, an ally of the new chancellor said

That prompted medics to take part in a series of walk-outs in 2016 on two occasions, between 8am and 5pm, leaving emergency care uncovered – the first time that had happened in the history of the NHS. A new contract for junior doctors was later imposed.

But Mr Hunt did go on to secure a funding increase for the NHS and also oversaw the introduction of an Ofsted-style system for rating hospitals and GP surgeries in England.

His long-running tenure as health secretary ended when he became foreign secretary in July 2018 after his predecessor Mr Johnson was forced out of Theresa May’s Cabinet.

During his time as foreign secretary between 2018/19, Mr Hunt tried to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who had been held in Iran on spying charges, which she always denied.

After her eventual release in 2022 when Ms Truss was foreign secretary, Mr Hunt accused the UK of “diplomatic failure” and said global co-operation was needed to “stamp out” states taking people hostage.

Left out of Mr Johnson’s government, he was elected to head a committee of MPs that scrutinises the performance of the NHS and government health policy in January 2020. He led that panel in questioning Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to the PM, over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In June this year, Mr Hunt revealed he had cancer but had since recovered. He said at the time that “every member of his family” has had the disease and that he had “a minor one” himself.

Where did Mr Hunt stand on the Brexit referendum?

During the 2016 EU referendum, Mr Hunt sided with Mr Cameron as a Remainer, but afterwards said he would support Leave.

That means he has been on the same political journey as Ms Truss, the current prime minister similarly backing Remain at the time before subsequently reinventing herself as a passionate Leave advocate.

Jeremy Hunt after losing to Boris Johnson in the 2019 leadership race (PA)

After losing to Mr Johnson in the 2019 party leadership race, Mr Hunt said his campaign was “always going to be uphill” because he had voted Remain and was therefore out of step with many of his colleagues.

What is Mr Hunt’s educational background?

Mr Hunt was born in Kennington, central London, in 1966 but brought up in the Surrey town of Godalming and attended Charterhouse School, where he became head boy and is said to have excelled at cross-country running.

He was also head of the school magic society, where he has said he learnt an “exacting art” that requires “confidence in presentation”.

At Oxford, where he received a first-class degree in philosophy, politics and economics, he put his name out into the political sphere for the first time when he served as president of the Conservative Association.

What businesses does Mr Hunt own?

Prior to his career in Parliament, the 55-year-old worked as an English teacher in Japan and was an entrepreneur – co-founding the Hotcourses education publisher.

When the business was sold in 2017, he netted a reported £14m, making him one of the UK’s richest politicians.

Mr Hunt has said he will use the money to fund campaigns after he leaves politics.

Who is his wife, Lucia Hunt?

Jeremy Hunt met his wife Lucia Guo in 2008 at a Hotcourses event in Warwick, where she worked to recruit Chinese students to the university.

The pair married a year later and now have three children together.

Jeremy Hunt with his wife Lucia (PA)

It has been revealed that Lucia’s nickname for her husband is “Big Rice” because her Chinese grandmother struggled to pronounce “Jeremy” so she called him “Big Mi” meaning “Big Rice.”

Who are their children?

Their son Jack was born in 2010, with Anna following two years later.

Their youngest child Eleanor was born in 2014.

Where does the family live?

The Hunts currently live in Pimlico in central London, part of the borough of Westminster.