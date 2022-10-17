Liz Truss news – live: More than 100 MPs ‘ready to submit no-confidence letters’
MPs will urge Graham Brady to tell PM ‘her time is up’
Joe Biden calls Liz Truss’s mini-Budget ‘a mistake’
More than 100 Conservative MPs are ready to submit letters of no confidence in Liz Truss, according to a report, as the prime minister continues to hang on to her job despite open calls for her resignation.
The MPs are planning to submit their letters as early as this week to Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party’s backbench committee which organises leadership contests, The Daily Mail has reported quoting unnamed sources.
The MPs will urge Mr Brady to tell the prime minister that “her time is up” or to change the political party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership, the report said.
This comes after three Tory MPs have publicly called for Ms Truss to resign as a new poll predicts a Labour landslide victory which would see former prime minister Boris Johnson and Priti Patel among Conservatives losing their seats.
If Ms Truss resigns or is ousted, she will be the fourth prime minister to leave office since the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016.
Truss under pressure to reshuffle cabinet after removing chancellor
Liz Truss is facing calls for a cabinet reshuffle just days after she brutally sacked her chancellor in a bid to save her premiership, writes Kate Devlin.
The prime minister has faced furious criticism for firing ministers who backed her opponent Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.
Former health secretary Matt Hancock led calls for a reshuffle on Sunday, saying Ms Truss had to bring the breadth of the Conservative Party “into her government”.
Read more:
Truss under pressure to reshuffle cabinet days after sacking her chancellor
Jeremy Hunt urges Tory MPs not to oust ‘changed’ PM
Pound rebounds amid calls for Truss to resign
Sterling is seeing some recovery in early Asia trading after Liz Truss’s partial reversal of her government’s economic plan and calls for her ousting.
The pound gained 0.6 per cent to $1.1245 today after Ms Truss said on Friday that Britain’s corporation tax will rise to 25 per cent from April next year instead of keeping it at 19 per cent as part of her government’s initial “mini-Budget”.
That news came hours after she sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, with Jeremy Hunt replacing him.
Tory MPs call for Truss to resign as the PM bids to save premiership
Liz Truss’s hopes of remaining in Downing Street have been dealt a severe blow after Conservative MPs went public with their demands for her resignation for the first time.
Senior Tory Crispin Blunt was the first MP to break cover and publicly call for Ms Truss to go, but a host of others openly questioned her ability to stay in post.
Tory grandee Sir Malcolm Rifkind told The Independent it was “in the national interest” for MPs to demand her resignation, while MP Andrew Bridgen also called for her to quit, saying: “We cannot carry on like this. Our country, its people and our party deserve better”.
Read more from Kate Devlin:
Liz Truss warned ‘the game is up’ as Tory MPs call for her to resign
Calls for PM to be replaced come as defence secretary’s allies said to be shoring up support for a takeover
'Her time is up': More than 100 MPs to try to oust Truss
Conservative MPs will try to oust prime minister Liz Truss this week despite Downing Street’s warning that it could trigger a general election, according to a report by The Daily Mail.
More than 100 are ready to submit letters of no confidence in Ms Truss to Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party’s committee which organises leadership contests, the newspaper reported, quoting unnamed sources.
The MPs will urge Brady to tell the PM that “her time is up” or to change the political party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership, the report said.
Mr Brady is said to be resisting the move, arguing that Ms Truss and newly appointed chancellor Jeremy Hunt deserve a chance to set out a new economic strategy in a budget on 31 October, the report added.
Separately, The Times reported that some MPs have held secret discussions on replacing Ms Truss with a new leader.
UK to be plunged into recession until summer 2023, economists warn
The UK will enter a recession until summer 2023, economists have warned.
Britain’s economy is expected to shrink around 0.2 per cent each quarter from October through to June next year.
This prolonged economic decline will result in a 0.3 per cent fall in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023 as a whole, the EY Item Club predicted in its autumn forecast. An economy enters a technical recession when its GDP falls for two or more consecutive quarters.
The economic forecasting group has significantly downgraded its previous summer forecast which estimated the economy would grow by 1 per cent in 2023.
Read the full story below:
UK to be plunged into recession until summer 2023, economists warn
Britain’s economy is expected to shrink around 0.2 per cent each quarter from October through to June next year
NHS facing mass staff walkouts this winter as unions hold voters on coordinated strike action
The NHS is facing the most disruptive strike action in a generation this winter, as healthcare unions prepare to coordinate walkouts for maximum effect.
Motions being debated at the TUC annual congress in Brighton this week will commit unions in the health service to working together in pursuit of a better deal on pay and conditions.
Speaking to The Independent, Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said coordination could be extended to other sectors, such as transport, with the possibility of a national day of action to kick off an escalating series of time-limited health strikes.
Read the full story here
Nadine Dorries, amid speculation that Tory MPs could bypass the rules of the backbench 1922 Committee in a bid to remove Liz Truss, suggested that such a system was a “laughing stock” if it could be ignored.
She tweeted: “The ‘22 rules were put in place to act as a barrier against the regicidal nature of Conservative MPs.
“What is the point of the ‘22 committee if the rules mean absolutely nothing?
“It’s a laughing stock and not fit for purpose if it makes it up as it goes along!”
New poll reveals landslide victory for Labour
A new Opinium poll by the Trades Union Congress poll forecasted a “1997 style” landslide victory for the Labour party with 10 current Cabinet ministers to lose their seats, including new chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Therese Coffey and Jacob Rees-Mogg.
It would be the party’s worst election performance in history as they’re projected to only reach 156 seats.
Shadow Commons leader calls on Liz Truss to do the ‘decent thing’ and face MPs
Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow leader of the House of Commons, said she wanted Liz Truss to do the "decent thing" and turn up to face MPs on Monday.
Labour has called on Ms Truss to come before the Commons, as the Prime Minister seeks to restore her authority with a new set of economic plans and a new Chancellor.
Ms Debbonaire, speaking on BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour, said: "I'd like to think that the Prime Minister of this country having looked around and seen what people are experiencing, what anxiety there is, as well as the turmoil in the markets that's underlying it.
"I'd like to think that the Prime Minister would just do the decent thing and turn up and do that."
Plots to remove Liz Truss as PM ‘destabilising economy and reputation,’ Nadine Dorries says
Nadine Dorries, a former culture secretary, hit out at her party colleagues amid reports of plots to oust Liz Truss.
“I cannot imagine there's one G7 country which thinks we're worthy of a place at the table.
“The removal of one electorally successful PM, the disgraceful plotting to remove another by those who didn't get their way first time round is destabilising our economy and our reputation.”
