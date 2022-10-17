✕ Close Joe Biden calls Liz Truss’s mini-Budget ‘a mistake’

More than 100 Conservative MPs are ready to submit letters of no confidence in Liz Truss, according to a report, as the prime minister continues to hang on to her job despite open calls for her resignation.

The MPs are planning to submit their letters as early as this week to Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party’s backbench committee which organises leadership contests, The Daily Mail has reported quoting unnamed sources.

The MPs will urge Mr Brady to tell the prime minister that “her time is up” or to change the political party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership, the report said.

This comes after three Tory MPs have publicly called for Ms Truss to resign as a new poll predicts a Labour landslide victory which would see former prime minister Boris Johnson and Priti Patel among Conservatives losing their seats.

If Ms Truss resigns or is ousted, she will be the fourth prime minister to leave office since the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016.