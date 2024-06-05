Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Labour first minister of Wales Vaughan Gething has lost a vote of no confidence in the Welsh Parliament.

The motion followed a series of controversies involving Mr Gething and the collapse of his electoral deal with Plaid Cymru.

He lost the vote on his leadership, tabled by the Welsh Conservatives, in the Senedd on Wednesday.

The motion was non-binding, meaning Mr Gething will not be ousted from his job.

Vaughan Gething, at Cardiff University, after he was elected as the Welsh Labour leader and First Minister of Wales, the first black leader of any European country (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

But the result is highly embarrassing for him and for Labour.

Labour had enough votes to win, but a few hours before the vote Vikki Howells, the chair of the Welsh Labour group, admitted Mr Gething could lose because two Labour members were sick.

Mr Gething has only been the Welsh Labour leader since March.

But he faced questions after he accepted a donation from a man convicted of environmental offences during the leadership contest.

He has also refused to show any evidence to explain why he sacked Senedd member Hannah Blythyn from his government, after he accused her of leaking messages to the media.

It followed a report on the Nation.Cymru news website which featured a message to a ministerial group chat in August 2020, during the Covid crisis, from Mr Gething, stating that he was "deleting the messages in this group".

Hannah Blythyn was sacked by the first minister

He insists the leaked message were related to internal discussions within the Senedd Labour group.

And he has told the official Covid-19 inquiry he did not delete WhatsApp messages. They were lost by the Welsh Parliament's IT team during a security rebuild, he said.

Mr Gething has always insisted that all rules were followed when he took the donation and denied the leaked message contradicted the evidence he had given to the inquiry.

Ms Howells accused the Conservatives of refusing to "pair" with Labour, a system where when one member of a party cannot vote a member of the opposition agrees to abstain as well.

She branded the no-confidence vote a "gimmick" and said no concerns about Mr Gething were being raised on the doorstep.

She added that “hand on heart”every member who voted do so “wholeheartedly with confidence in Vaughan Gething.”

Ms Howells declined to name the two members.

The no-confidence vote was always expected to be a close run thing for Mr Gething.

The opposition groups have 30 seats combined, the same number as Labour.