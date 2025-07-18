Poll of the day: Should 16 and 17-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government’s decision to lower the voting age to 16 is being hailed as a landmark reform – but is it a step forward for democracy, or a political gamble?

The change, due to take effect before the next general election, will bring UK-wide rules into line with Scotland and Wales and allow around 1.5 million more young people to have their say at the ballot box.

Ministers say the move is about fairness, pointing out that 16-year-olds can already work, pay tax and join the armed forces. Labour has championed the policy as part of a wider drive to boost engagement in politics and rebuild trust in democratic institutions.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the change would “break down barriers to participation” and help restore faith in institutions, while allowing more people to “engage in UK democracy”.

Critics, however, accuse Keir Starmer of trying to tilt the electoral map in his favour. Nigel Farage described the reform as “an attempt to rig the political system”, while former minister Sir Simon Clarke called it “shameless gerrymandering”.

Meanwhile, a recent poll found that nearly half of 16 and 17-year-olds don’t actually think they should have the vote.

No 10 “absolutely rejected” claims that the reform was being brought in to shore up the government’s vote, and pollsters More in Common, said the expansion “will have little impact on election results – outside of hyper marginal seats”.

So, is this a bold move to empower a new generation, or is 16 simply too young to properly engage in politics?

Vote in our poll and let us know what you think in the comments below.