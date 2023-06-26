Watch live: James Cleverly questioned over Wagner group mutiny in Russia

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as MPs question James Cleverly and the defence department on Monday, 26 June, after the Wagner group mutiny in Russia.

Over the weekend, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the private military company who have assisted with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, declared a mutiny on the Russian military.

The group seized a military headquarters and marched on Moscow, before turning around on Saturday.

It came after Prigozhin claimed that Russian forces had attacked and killed Wagner troops in eastern Ukraine.

Regarding the impact of the mutiny, Rishi Sunak has said that he agrees with US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s assessment that the dispute exposed “real cracks” in Vladimir Putin’s authority.

On the weekend the events unfolded, Mr Sunak shared a call with Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, and Olaf Scholz.

During a visit to Nottingham on Monday, the prime ministers told broadcasters: “It’s too early to predict with certainty what the consequences of this might be.

“But of course we are prepared, as we always would be, for a range of scenarios.”