Sir Keir Starmer has been accused by an Israeli minister of “emboldening the forces of terror” that led to the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington DC.

A gunman shot young diplomat couple Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim from close range after they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, police said on Wednesday night. The suspect then walked into the building chanting ‘Free Palestine’ before he was apprehended by security and arrested.

Israeli ministers have directed blame towards western political leaders, suggesting their recent condemnation of Israel’s aid blockade and resumed offensive in Gaza was partly to blame.

open image in gallery Yaron Lischinsky, right, and his partner Sarah Milgrim were victims of Washington DC shooting ( X/@IsraelinUSA )

“We must also hold to account the irresponsible leaders in the West who give backing to this hatred – whether through appeasement, double standards, or silence,” said Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for the diaspora and combatting antisemitism.

“French president Emmanuel Macron, British prime minister Keir Starmer, and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney have all, in different ways, emboldened the forces of terror through their failure to draw moral red lines. This cowardice has a price – and that price is paid in Jewish blood,” he added in a post on X.

In a press briefing later on Thursday morning, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar echoed similar views.

“There is a direct line connecting antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement to this murder,” he said. “This incitement is also done by leaders and officials of many countries and international organisations, especially from Europe.

“Their words are the modern blood libels. Blood libels about genocide, crimes against humanity and murdering babies paved the way exactly for such murders. This is what happens when leaders in the world surrender to the Palestinian terrorist propaganda and serve it.”

open image in gallery Gideon Sa’ar said that there is a “direct line connecting... anti-Israel incitement” and the double homicide ( AFP via Getty Images )

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the shootings as “the terrible cost of the antisemitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel.”

“My heart grieves for the families of the young beloveds, whose lives were cut short in a moment by an abhorrent antisemitic murderer,” he said in a statement. “I have directed that security be increased at Israeli missions around the world and for the state’s representatives,” he said.

The Israeli government has come under strong criticism for the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza after this week ending an 11-week aid blockade which caused widespread hunger and desperate sanitary conditions in the strip.

In the past week, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed - including dozens of women and children - after intensified airstrikes on Gaza and the launch of a new ground offensive from the north and south of the strip, named Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

On Sunday night, the UK, Canada and France issued their strongest condemnation yet of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. A joint statement with Canada and France demanded that Netanyahu halt his “egregious” actions in Gaza, threatening “concrete actions” over the “intolerable” human suffering inflicted on the enclave.

open image in gallery Hunger is widespread in Gaza, a situation described as ‘intolerable’ by several European leaders ( AFP/Getty )

The next day, Sir Keir Starmer spoke out against the “utterly intolerable” situation in Gaza, as foreign minister David Lammy announced the UK would suspend trade negotiations with Israel and introduce sanctions against a number of settler individuals and entities in the West Bank.

Describing Israel’s actions as “monstrous”, Lammy announced that Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely had been summoned to the Foreign Office by Middle East minister Hamish Falconer.

Following the joint statement by Sir Keir, French president Emmanuel Macron and Canadian PM Mark Carney, Netanyahu hit back, accusing the leaders of “offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities”.

In Washington D.C., police cordons remained around the site of the shooting, which took place at around 9:15pm local time on Wednesday (02:15am BST).

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said Elias Rodriguez, who was not previously known to police, was seen pacing outside the venue before the attack.

“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offence,” she said.

US President Donald Trump condemned the shooting on Truth Social, writing: “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”