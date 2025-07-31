Starmer’s former shadow chancellor urges Reeves to consider wealth tax at next budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Labour minister Anneliese Dodds has urged the government to consider a wealth tax at the next budget in order to plug holes in the public finances.

The former shadow chancellor – who quit Sir Keir Starmer’s government in February over the PM’s decision to cut the foreign aid budget to fund a boost in defence spending – warned that spending cuts will not “deliver the kind of fiscal room that is necessary”.

It comes amid mounting questions over how the government will raise the money to fill the black hole in the public finances left by a series of major U-turns and spending commitments.

Ministers have already squeezed significant savings out of their departments in cuts that were unveiled at last month’s spending review, meaning there is now a mounting expectation that the chancellor will be forced to raise taxes instead.

Anneliese Dodds resigned over cuts to the aid budget earlier this year ( PA )

But Labour’s manifesto pledge not to raise taxes on “working people” leaves the chancellor with a limited number of workable options.

Speaking to Sky News’ Electoral Dysfunction podcast, Ms Dodds pointed to work undertaken by the Commission on Wealth Tax.

“They looked at the operation of lots of different wealth tax. They looked at all of that evidence and set out how it would be possible to deliver something like that in a UK context”, she said.

“I would hope that the Treasury is considering that kind of evidence as well as other changes that have been put forward.

“We’ve seen the deputy leader of the Labour Party, for example, put forward suggestions. I think it's important for all of those to be considered now."

It comes after a memo leaked earlier this year showed Ms Rayner suggesting eight wealth taxes on the super-rich and corporations in a move supporters described as the “progressive alternative”.

Ms Dodds added: “I don't think you can, particularly via cuts, actually deliver the kind of fiscal room that is necessary. But I know Rachel will be thinking deeply about this.”

The Labour MP for Oxford East also urged the government to take a “longer term approach” to the public finances, after the prime minister was bounced into a £5bn U-turn on welfare cuts by his own MPs.

Speaking about the welfare cuts, Ms Dodds said: “It can sometimes seem like the right thing to do for tactical reasons, in order to deal with a gap that had opened up because of the OBR's assessment, to try and plug that by cutting spending.

“It may make sense tactically, but strategically a longer-term approach is needed and that's the big issue that the government has to face up to.”

The government has so far failed to rule out a wealth tax, but the prime minister has previously said “we can’t just tax our way to growth” when pressed on the subject at PMQs last month.

Rachael Maskell, the leader of the rebel Labour MPs who forced Sir Keir to abandon his welfare reforms, called for a wealth tax to meet the cost of the U-turn, suggesting that as much as £24bn a year could be raised by increases in capital gains tax and other measures.

Meanwhile, the decision to extend winter fuel payments to millions more pensioners following a U-turn on the issue earlier this year will cost the Treasury a further £1.25bn.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.