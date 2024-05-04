Top Tory mayor Andy Street loses tight West Midlands race in new blow to Sunak

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tory candidate Andy Street has been defeated in the race to be mayor of the West Midlands following a difficult campaign with narrowing polls and party turmoil.

Mr Street has lost by a very narrow margin having been ahead in the vote share for most of the count today. He had appeared to be set to defy terrible performance for his party in the surrounding local elections.

The result will come as a body blow to Rishi Sunak.

Labour sources were briefed ahead of an official declaration that their candidate Richard Parker had won by a margin of less than 0.2 percent.

Mr Sunak’s survival had been tied to Mr Street surviving alongside Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen.

Rebel Tories have tonight reopened discussions about a leadership coup which could be launched if local elections were particularly bad for the party.

Andy Street has been re-elected

Election expert Sir John Curtice suggested the final numbers could equate to the party’s worst performance for 40 years, as the remaining results are expected to trickle in on Sunday afternoon.

Lord Ben Houchen’s re-election on Teesside was a crumb of comfort for the Conservatives on a dreadful night, just months from a general election.

Mr Street’s desperate attempt to survive had seen him not allow Mr Sunak to campaign with him, nor did his electoral literature mention the Conservative Party.

Mr Sunak has remained positive about the party’s prospects at a general election and insisted that the Conservatives have “everything to fight for”.

Labour’s Richard Parker has won ( Getty Images )

In an article for The Telegraph, the prime minister remained positive about the local council election results, despite a series of disastrous losses for the government.

He wrote: “Thursday’s results showed that voters are frustrated and wondering why they should vote.

“The fact that Labour is not winning in places they admit they need for a majority shows that Keir Starmer’s lack of plan and vision is hurting them. We Conservatives have everything to fight for – and we will, because we are fighting for our values and our country’s future.”