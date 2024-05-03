✕ Close Sadiq Khan casts his vote in the London Mayoral election

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour has hailed a “seismic” by-election win in Blackpool South, with Rishi Sunak facing a brutal series of local election losses overnight.

Sir Keir Starmer said Labour’s win, in the contest to replace ousted Tory MP Scott Benton, was “truly historic” and the “most important result” nationally.

Britain’s top polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice said the election “could be one of the worst, if not the worst, Conservative performances in local government elections of the last forty years.

Asked if the results were “catastrophic” for the Tories, Sir John said: “Not far from it”.

He added: “So far they are actually losing half of the seats they are trying to defend. If this continues, they could end up losing about 500 seats, which is exactly what they needed to avoid.”

With the results of key mayoral contests yet to be declared, one Tory MP told The Independent that a move against Mr Sunak is “likely” if either West Midlands mayor Andy Street or Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen lose their jobs.