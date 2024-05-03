Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Counting is under way in local elections across England and Wales, with one top pollster warning the Conservatives are on track for potentially their worst defeat in 40 years.

Millions of voters cast their ballots on Thursday to choose their preferred choice of councils and mayors, with the first results starting to trickle through in the small hours of Friday.

Follow our local elections blog for live updates

Out of the 107 councils where votes were held on Thursday, 35 were counted overnight and result so far will make grim reading for Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, suggesting potentially an even worse performance than national polls had indicated.

While most council seats were last contested in 2021, at the peak of Boris Johnson’s Covid “vaccine bounce”, elections guru Professor Sir John Curtice warned the Tories could be on course to lose 500 councillors in “one of the worst, if not the worst” performances by the party in 40 years.

England local elections after 35 of 107 councils declared ( Press Association Images )

Conceding that overall it had been a “disappointing night”, Tory Party chair Richard Holden insisted to BBC Breakfast that it was “what you'd expect from parties in midterm of government”.

Here are the results so far in full:

London and the South East

Broxbourne: Conservative - Hold

Colchester: No overall majority – No change

Eastleigh: Lib Dem – Hold

Fareham: Conservative – Hold

Gosport: Lib Dem – Hold

Harlow: Conservative – Hold

Hart: No overall majority – No change

Ipswich: Labour – Hold

Peterborough: No overall majority – No change

Portsmouth: No overall majority – No change

Reading: Labour – Hold

Rochford:No overall majority – No change

Rushmoor: Labour – Gain

Southampton: Labour – Hold

Southend-on-Sea: No overall majority – No change

Thurrock: Labour – Gain

Winchester: Lib Dem – Hold

South West

Exeter: Labour – Hold

Plymouth: Labour – Hold

East Midlands

Lincoln: Labour – Hold

West Midlands

Redditch: Labour – Gain

Yorkshire and the Humber

Hull: Lib Dem – Hold

North East Lincolnshire: No overall majority – Conservative loss

North East

Gateshead: Labour – Hold

Hartlepool: Labour – Gain

Newcastle-upon-Tyne: Labour – Hold

South Tyneside: Labour – Hold

Sunderland: Labour – Hold

North West

Bolton: No overall majority – No change

Chorley: Labour – Hold

Oldham: No overall majority – Labour loss

Sefton: Labour – Hold

Stockport: No overall majority – No change

Tameside: Labour – Hold

Wigan: Labour – Hold