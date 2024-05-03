Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Local election results in full: Who has declared victory in council and mayoral ballots?

Who has won in each of the local elections and what is the picture in each region?

Andy Gregory
Friday 03 May 2024 10:44
Comments
Close
Tory chairman Richard Holden asked if it is time to 'get out brandy and revolver'

Counting is under way in local elections across England and Wales, with one top pollster warning the Conservatives are on track for potentially their worst defeat in 40 years.

Millions of voters cast their ballots on Thursday to choose their preferred choice of councils and mayors, with the first results starting to trickle through in the small hours of Friday.

Follow our local elections blog for live updates

Out of the 107 councils where votes were held on Thursday, 35 were counted overnight and result so far will make grim reading for Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, suggesting potentially an even worse performance than national polls had indicated.

While most council seats were last contested in 2021, at the peak of Boris Johnson’s Covid “vaccine bounce”, elections guru Professor Sir John Curtice warned the Tories could be on course to lose 500 councillors in “one of the worst, if not the worst” performances by the party in 40 years.

England local elections after 35 of 107 councils declared (Press Association Images)

Conceding that overall it had been a “disappointing night”, Tory Party chair Richard Holden insisted to BBC Breakfast that it was “what you'd expect from parties in midterm of government”.

Here are the results so far in full:

London and the South East

Broxbourne: Conservative - Hold

Colchester: No overall majority – No change

Eastleigh: Lib Dem – Hold

Fareham: Conservative – Hold

Gosport: Lib Dem – Hold

Harlow: Conservative – Hold

Hart: No overall majority – No change

Ipswich: LabourHold

Peterborough: No overall majority – No change

Portsmouth: No overall majority – No change

Reading: Labour – Hold

Rochford:No overall majority – No change

Rushmoor: Labour – Gain

Southampton: Labour – Hold

Southend-on-Sea: No overall majority – No change

Thurrock: Labour – Gain

Winchester: Lib Dem – Hold

South West

Exeter: Labour – Hold

Plymouth: Labour – Hold

East Midlands

Lincoln: Labour – Hold

West Midlands

Redditch: Labour – Gain

Yorkshire and the Humber

Hull: Lib Dem – Hold

North East Lincolnshire: No overall majority – Conservative loss

North East

Gateshead: Labour – Hold

Hartlepool: Labour – Gain

Newcastle-upon-Tyne: Labour – Hold

South Tyneside: Labour – Hold

Sunderland: Labour – Hold

North West

Bolton: No overall majority – No change

Chorley: Labour – Hold

Oldham: No overall majority – Labour loss

Sefton: Labour – Hold

Stockport: No overall majority – No change

Tameside: Labour – Hold

Wigan: Labour – Hold

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in