Keir Starmer addressed crowds in Birmingham after Richard Parker won over voters and became mayor of the West Midlands.

Mr Parker beat Conservative Andy Street by 1,508 votes.

“The big story of all these elections including this election is a nation that is desperate to turn the page and move on”, Mr Starmer told constituents.

“So many people have had enough.”

Across the local elections, Labour gained a further 185 seats, while the Tories lost 473.