Manchester’s newly re-elected mayor, Andy Burnham, has said he is ready to fight ‘harder than he ever has for anything before.’

Mr. Burnham, who has been mayor since 2017, won after receiving 426,749 votes, with Conservative candidate Laura Evans coming in second with 68,946.

He also pledged to break the link between power and ‘corruption and lies’ and to ‘reconnect power with the promotion of the common good.’

In his winning speech on May 4, 2024, he also promised to complete his transport reforms and unite “tram, train, bus, and bike” by the end of his mayoral term.