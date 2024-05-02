Local elections 2024: The best dogs spotted at polling stations

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

While a donkey may have been spotted at one polling station, it was our furry canine friends who once again stole the show on election day.

Scores of dogs, of all breeds, shapes and sizes, have been pictured outside polling stations waiting patiently while their masters cast their ballots in the locals.

Dogs at polling stations started as a trend on what was then known as Twitter but has become somewhat of an institution over the years, with democracy-loving pooches up and down the country posing for pictures on the big day.

Here are some of our favourites from local elections in 2024:

Cinna, an 8-year-old rescue dog from Greece ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Cinna, an 8-year-old rescue dog from Greece, is pictured above arriving with owners to a polling station at St Alban’s Church, south London.

Voters in the capital are choosing London assembly members as well as a mayor. Counting for the mayoral contest begins on Saturday and the result should become clear by the afternoon.

Labour’s incumbent mayor Sadiq Khan faces off against the Conservative candidate Susan Hall, both of whom were pictured casting their ballots earlier. You can view a full list of candidates running the election here.

This dog was having “democracy for dinner”, according to its owner.

Elections are taking place in 107 local authorities across the country, with 2,636 seats up for grabs.

Some 10 other mayors are being elected outside London 10 on Thursday.

There is also a by-election taking place in Blackpool South following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton. Voters in England and Wales will also choose new police and crime commissioners.

This fella may look a bit shy and nervous but there is no questioning his commitment to democracy.

George, aged 18, has witnessed a bagful of prime ministers - not to mention councillors - come and go over the years and continues to accompany his owner to the polling station.

Larry, on the other hand, appears to have had enough of democracy for the day and was unable to hide his boredom at a polling station.

Maybe he got tired of waiting after his owner, who perhaps had to dash back home to get their ID, having forgotten it like Boris Johnson.

According to Sky News, the former prime minister, was turned away from a polling station in South Oxfordshire, falling foul of the very law he introduced while in No 10.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson did not deny he had failed to bring ID, but added he still voted on Thursday.