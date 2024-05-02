Local elections 2024 live: Polling stations open for council and mayoral contests across England
Elections are taking place in 107 local authorities across England
Polling stations have opened in England for local elections viewed as the final big test of public opinion ahead of the general election.
Elections are taking place in 107 local authorities across the country, with 2,636 seats up for grabs. Voters will also choose the mayor of London, London assembly members and 10 other mayors outside the capital.
There is also a by-election taking place in Blackpool South following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton. Voters in England and Wales will also choose new police and crime commissioners.
Polling suggests that the mayoral contests in Tees Valley and West Midlands are on a knife edge and will be closely watched in Westminster for their potential ramifications in a national vote.
Forecasts say the Tories could lose up to half the 1,000 or so council seats they are defending and rebels opposed to Rishi Sunak’s premiership have warned they would move against him if the results were poor.
But business secretary Kemi Badenoch insisted the prime minister’s position was safe, claiming he has “the full backing of the Cabinet”.
There is one simple way for Sunak to silence the Tory rebels
With the Conservatives braced for a dreadful showing in the local elections, there’s one surefire way to ward off any revolt within the party, says Andrew Grice. Enough of the silly guessing games, prime minister – announce the date this weekend:
There is one simple way for Sunak to silence the Tory rebels. Will he do it?
With the Conservatives braced for a dreadful showing in the local elections, there's one surefire way to ward off any revolt within the party, says Andrew Grice. Enough of the silly guessing games, prime minister – announce the date this weekend
Tories’ top mayor disowns Rishi Sunak on eve of poll
High-profile Tory mayor Ben Houchen has lashed out at the state of the Conservative Party under Rishi Sunak as he battles to hold on to his job running Tees Valley.
In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Lord Houchen warned that his potential defeat in this week’s local elections should be “a wake-up call” for Tory MPs.
And in an extraordinary broadside at his own party, he said voters were pledging to support him, but not the Tories at the next general election.
Tory mayor takes extraordinary swipe at Rishi Sunak on eve of local elections
Exclusive: Tees Valley mayor’s extraordinary broadside against his own party as Tories brace for drubbing in local elections – and MPs plot no-confidence vote in event of Labour landslide
London mayor election: The three big issues that could decide the 2024 result
Voters across England and Wales will take to the polls on Thursday for the latest round of local elections. Alongside thousands of councillors, a record 12 metro mayors are to be elected – including the high-profile Mayor of London.
Incumbent Sadiq Khan is hoping to secure a third term for Labour as he fights off Conservative candidate Susan Hall. They are amongst 11 candidates in total, including the controversial right-wing Reform UK party’s Jeremy Cox.
Mr Khan has sought to focus on his succcesses when on the campaign trail. These include an expansion to existing rail and bus lines, as well as frozen fares for Londoners.
London mayor election: The three big issues that could decide Khan’s fate
Sadiq Khan has admitted that this year’s election will likely be his tightest race yet
London Mayoral Election 2024: Natalie Campbell says ‘London needs a CEO not a politician’
Natalie Campbell, an independent candidate running for London mayor, has said she will take a “CEO’s approach” to leading the capital because the “party-political system is broken”.
Ms Campbell grew up in north-west London, and she is the co-CEO of the social enterprise Belu Water. She been the chancellor of the University of Westminster since 2022.
Speaking to The Independent, she said: “I absolutely love this city, but I know it’s not working anymore for most people.”
Mayoral candidate Natalie Campbell says ‘London needs a CEO’
Natalie Campbell is the co-CEO of social enterprise Belu Water and chancellor of the University of Westminster
Polls open across country for local elections
Voters head to the polls today in a series of local elections seen as the final test of public opinion before Rishi Sunak goes to the country later this year.
Most of the seats up for re-election were last contested in 2021, at the peak of Boris Johnson’s popularity as the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out.
A total of 11 mayoral contests are also taking place, including for the London mayoralty between frontrunners, Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan and Tory challenger Susan Hall.
Conservative mayors Andy Street in the West Midlands, and Tees Valley’s Ben Houchen are also facing key re-election battles, with polls suggesting narrow contests with their Labour opponents.
Forecasts have consistently put Mr Khan ahead of Ms Hall, with a poll published on Wednesday by Savanta giving him a 10-point advantage after his lead tapered over the campaign.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the location elections.
The polls are now open in 107 councils and 11 mayoral contests across England.
Voters in England and Wales are also choosing new policing and crime commissioners.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
ICYMI: Send ‘out of touch’ Tories a message on Thursday, Lib Dems urge voters
Thursday’s local elections are a chance for voters to send “this out of touch Conservative government” a message, the Lib Dems have said.
Party leader Sir Ed Davey, who has visited so-called “blue wall” areas during the campaign, added: “In former Conservative heartlands like Tunbridge Wells, Dorset and Wokingham voters are switching to the Liberal Democrats after years of failure from this Conservative government.
“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to elect a strong local champion, who will fight for a fair deal for you and your community.”
ICYMI: Tories losing West Midlands and Tees Valley at mayoral elections would ‘set vultures circling’, Sunak warned
Rishi Sunak has been warned that losses in the Tees Valley and West Midlands mayoral elections would “set the vultures circling”, with restless Tory MPs agitating for a leadership challenge.
On the weekend reports emerged of a Tory plot to replace the PM with Penny Mordaunt, Mr Sunak has been warned that the unseating of Ben Houchen and Andy Street in next Thursday’s contests could further damage his standing.
Tories losing Houchen and Street would ‘set vultures circling’, Rishi Sunak warned
The prime minister faces a further blow to his leadership if Ben Houchen and Andy Street are both unseated in Thursday’s contests
No threat to Sunak after local elections, says Badenoch
The prime minister’s position is not under threat, a Cabinet minister has said as the local election campaign enters its final day.
Forecasts suggest Thursday’s local elections could see the Conservatives lose up to half of the council seats they are defending in a contest seen as the final test of public opinion ahead of the general election.
No threat to Sunak after local elections, says Badenoch
The local election campaign has entered its final day of campaigning ahead of the vote on Thursday.
