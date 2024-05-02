✕ Close Related video: Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out July general election

Polling stations have opened in England for local elections viewed as the final big test of public opinion ahead of the general election.

Elections are taking place in 107 local authorities across the country, with 2,636 seats up for grabs. Voters will also choose the mayor of London, London assembly members and 10 other mayors outside the capital.

There is also a by-election taking place in Blackpool South following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton. Voters in England and Wales will also choose new police and crime commissioners.

Polling suggests that the mayoral contests in Tees Valley and West Midlands are on a knife edge and will be closely watched in Westminster for their potential ramifications in a national vote.

Forecasts say the Tories could lose up to half the 1,000 or so council seats they are defending and rebels opposed to Rishi Sunak’s premiership have warned they would move against him if the results were poor.

But business secretary Kemi Badenoch insisted the prime minister’s position was safe, claiming he has “the full backing of the Cabinet”.