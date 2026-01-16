West Midlands police chief to retire after resisting calls to quit over Maccabi Tel Aviv fans ban row
Home secretary Shabana Mahmood told MPs she has ‘no confidence’ in Chief constable Craig Guildford after receiving report on the decision
The chief constable of West Midlands Police is set to announce his retirement, the Independent understands, after resisting calls to quit over his handling of a ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attending a match in Birmingham.
It comes after a damning report found chief constable Craig Guildford had exaggerated evidence to justify the force’s decision to ban Israeli fans from a Europa League fixture against Aston Villa on 6 November.
He is due to retire from his role after facing sustained pressure to quit, with home secretary Shabana Mahmood and health secretary Wes Streeting among the senior figures calling on him to go.
It is understood that the police and crime commissioner Simon Foster will make the announcement at 4pm.
Mr Guildford leaves his role after intense scrutiny over the ban, which saw fans of the Israeli team barred from travelling to the game at Villa Park by the local Safety Advisory Group (Sag) over safety concerns based on advice from the police force.
Sir Andy’s review found eight “inaccuracies” in a report from the force to Birmingham’s Sag, including a reference to a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham, found to be an “AI hallucination” produced by Microsoft Copilot.
Other inaccuracies included overstating the number of Dutch police officers deployed during the match, claims fans were linked to the Israeli Defence Forces, claims Muslim communities had been intentionally targeted by Tel Aviv fans and reports of multiple Dutch police officers being injured in the disorder.
Shabana Mahmood told MPs that findings by the policing watchdog into the force’s controversial intelligence gathering show “confirmation bias” over the decision to bar the Israeli football team’s fans from attending Villa Park in November.
Addressing the Commons on Wednesday, Ms Mahmood said there had been “a failure of leadership” and that the report by chief inspector of constabulary Sir Andy Cooke had been “damning”, adding that she had “no confidence” in him.
Ms Mahmood also expressed frustration that she was not able to sack chief constable Craig Guildford herself, a power she said was removed from the home secretary’s remit during the coalition government’s reforms which introduced police and crime commissioners in 2011.
The power to sack Mr Guildford lies with West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster, who declined to do so on Wednesday as he awaited the outcome of a parliamentary inquiry into the matter.
Health secretary Wes Streeting said he was “absolutely shocked” that Craig Guildford remained in his post after the review, and added on Thursday morning he would be “horrified” if he is still in post by the end of the day.
He added his failure to resign was “a stain on his character”.
Culture secretary Lisa Nandy also said in the Commons on Thursday that she is “astonished” Mr Guildford had not stood down yet.
More follows on this breaking news story....
