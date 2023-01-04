When is Rishi Sunak’s speech today?

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak will deliver his first speech of 2023 on Wednesday, laying out his priorities for the coming year.

The prime minister will take to the lectern at a time when the cost of living crisis is continuing to bite, with the NHS under duress and major strikes bringing public services across the country to a halt at regular intervals.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Conservative leader hopes to lay out his vision for the country – something he has been accused of failing to articulate since taking office in October – and address the “apprehension” surrounding Britain’s present direction.

The primary focus of his address taking place in London at 2pm this afternoon, however, is education, with Mr Sunak expected to share his plans to ensure that all pupils in England study a form of maths up to the age of 18 as part of a bid to address “low numeracy rates”.

The UK government has said it does not “envisage” making A-level maths a compulsory subject for 16-year-old, however.

Tweeting ahead of his remarks on Tuesday evening, the PM wrote: “New Year is a time for optimism, but I know there’s also a lot of apprehension. I am working night and day to change that, and quickly. In a speech tomorrow I will set out my priorities for the year ahead.”

In a statement published on Tuesday, Mr Sunak, who was educated at the prestigious Winchester College and Oxford University, explained that the plans for reform were “personal” to him.

“Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive,” Mr Sunak said.

“And it’s the single most important reason why I came into politics: to give every child the highest possible standard of education.

“Thanks to the reforms we’ve introduced since 2010, and the hard work of so many excellent teachers, we’ve made incredible progress.

“With the right plan – the right commitment to excellence – I see no reason why we cannot rival the best education systems in the world.”

Labour has attacked the PM for pivoting towards arithmetic in an address apparently moved forward to avoid clashing with Sir Keir Starmer’s, saying it provided the latest indication that the Conservatives “have nothing to offer the country” as the health service “falls to pieces after 12 years of Tory rule, criminals terrorise the streets, and working people worry how their wages will last the month.”

Educational experts have broadly welcomed the focus but warned of “already-chronic” maths teacher shortages.

Jack Worth, education economist at National Foundation for Educational Research, said: “It is a perennial issue that we are not recruiting enough maths teachers.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the PM needed to show the plan is “based on solid research and is not a pet project”.

He added: “We would also want to hear how such a policy would avoid exacerbating the already-chronic national shortage of maths teachers.”

The Independent will bring you all the latest coverage from Mr Sunak via our liveblog and social media channels.