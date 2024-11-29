Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

MPs will soon vote on legislation that would legalise assisted dying in England and Wales for terminally ill patients, marking a historic political event.

The bill is open to a free vote meaning members from all parties will be allowed to vote however they feel is right. There are more unknowns than knowns, with slightly more thought to be in favour of voting for the bill.

Proposed by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater in mid-October, the Private Members bill is lengthy, carrying strict stipulations about how the law is implemented.

To be eligible for assisted dying under the laws, a person has to be over 18 years old, have proven mental capacity, no more than six months left to live, and the consent of two medical professionals.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater is behind the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

MPs will vote in Commons on Friday 29 November. A five-hour debate on the legislation began at 9.30am, with 175 MPs wishing to speak.

After this, at 2.30pm, MPs will then cast their votes.

However, it’s possible this debate won’t culminate in a vote at all if an eleventh-hour rebellion from a group of cross-party MPs proves successful.

Officially called the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, the legislation has proven divisive since its proposal. Opponents have criticised a lack of safeguarding in the bill, and say its implications are too significant for the short amount of time.

Those who have spoken out against it is health secretary Wes Streeting, Labour veteran Diane Abbott, and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey.

But Ms Leadbeater says she doesn’t have “any doubts whatsoever” about the bill, telling Sky News that the safeguards it contains will be “the most robust in the world” and “make coercion a criminal offence.”

Should the bill pass, it will only be agreed in principle. After this will begin a process of months of further debate, scrutiny and amendment by both MPs and Lords. Ms Leadbeater has said she expects the process to take a further six months.

For the latest political news and updates as MPs vote on the historic legislation, follow The Independent’s live coverage