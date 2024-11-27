Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
William Hague beats Peter Mandelson to become Oxford University chancellor

Vote clears the way for Labour grandee to become the next UK ambassador to Washington

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Wednesday 27 November 2024 11:49 GMT
Lord Hague refutes Peter Mandelson's claim uni role is purely 'ceremonial'

William Hague has beaten Peter Mandelson to become chancellor of the University of Oxford.

The former Conservative Party leader has been elected, it has been announced.

Earlier this month he warned that the Labour grandee could not be UK ambassador to the US and chancellor.

More to follow on this breaking story...

