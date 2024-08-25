Former MP at centre of honeytrap scandal felt ‘guilt and horror’ after being exposed

Support truly

The former Tory MP at the centre of the Westminster ‘honeytrap’ scandal said he experienced suicidal thoughts after his involvement was exposed.

William Wragg, who admitted to handing over colleagues’ phone numbers to a man who contacted him on Grindr, said he felt “guilt and horror” after the story was first published.

The then Tory MP, who gave up the party whip after the scandal emerged, handed over the phone numbers after sending intimate pictures of himself.

A number of other MPs, staffers and political journalists were also contacted by senders going by the aliases “Charlie” or “Abi”, with flirtatious messages that in some cases included explicit photos.

A police probe began in April after it was suggested at least 12 men with links to Westminster had received the unsolicited messages.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mr Wragg said he was admitted to hospital as a result of mental health concerns after the revelations.

He said: “The night after the story was published, I didn’t get any sleep.

“I felt awful. Just an intense guilt, but again, not knowing what had actually happened, or why, or what the motive was behind what this person had done. And I felt such guilt and horror.

“It got to about 4.30am and I was having very intrusive thoughts. It wasn’t just like feeling down. It was worse than I’ve ever felt, to the extent that I was thinking of the methods I could use to end it all.

“I thought ‘this is bad’ — but there was just about enough in me that said, ‘Right, go to hospital’, and I’m so glad I did, because that’s when I started getting the help that I needed.

“And, you know, ultimately, I think the thought in my head was, ‘No matter how much pain I’m in at the moment, I can’t put that onto other people, such as my parents and close friends. I can’t.’”

After driving to his parent’s house, his mother accompanied him to the Stepping Hill Hospital accident and emergency department, where he was seen by mental health specialists.

“As soon as I was there, I felt safe. I will never forget sitting in this sparse room with padded furniture,” he said.

Mr Wragg said the man he spoke to on Grindr, who later failed to show up to a planned date, appeared to have knowledge of Westminster.

Speaking about his decision to exchange intimate images, the former MP for Hazel Grove said: “Of course, for other people there might be a sense of squeamishness and pearl-clutching, but that’s for them. There was nothing about it that led to any sense of alarm for me.”

When he was asked to share the phone numbers of fellow MPs, Mr Wragg said he felt “compromised” and “threatened”.

He later wrote a letter of apology to those whose numbers he had handed over, adding: “I didn’t set out maliciously for any of this to happen. I’m so sorry about what has happened.”

Mr Wragg added: “People want normal people as their MPs, but then they also want superheroes. I’m very empathetic now. I don’t jump to conclusions if somebody’s in difficulty. It’s been a very painful lesson but I hope I can move on from it.”

A man understood to have been a member of the Labour Party was arrested in connection with the scandal in June and was later released on bail. Labour reportedly suspended the party member after learning of his arrest.

