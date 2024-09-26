Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The UK government has published a previously suppressed report into the Windrush scandal’s origins that says laws were specifically designed to strip Black and Asian people of their rights to live in the UK.

The report, The Historical Roots Of The Windrush Scandal, concludes that the scandal was the culmination of three decades of racist immigration laws designed to reduce the UK’s non-white population and disenfranchise Black people.

It highlights that the “deep-rooted racism of the Windrush scandal” is a result of government policies designed to reduce the proportion of people living in the United Kingdom who did not have white skin – specifically major immigration legislation in 1962, 1968 and 1971.

“Every single piece of immigration or citizenship legislation was designed at least in part to reduce the number of people with Black or brown skin who were permitted to live and work in the UK,” the report reads.

It adds: “The Windrush Scandal was caused by a failure to recognise that changes in immigration and citizenship law in Britain since 1948 had affected Black people in the UK differently than they had other racial and ethnic groups.

“As a result, the experiences of Britain’s Black communities of the Home Office, of the law, and of life in the UK have been fundamentally different from those of white communities”.

It says the relationship between the Home Office and race relations was dysfunctional in the second half of the twentieth century.

“The work of various governmental bodies in combatting discrimination in the UK was separate from the task given to the Home Office to reduce immigration. This led to a paradoxical situation in which immigration policy assumed that too many immigrants from a minority ethnic background were bad for society, but race relations policy promoted the idea of racial equality.”

The Home Office, under the previous Conservative Party, had refused to publish despite requests under the Freedom of Information Act, arguing that publication may result in communities’ trust in government being negatively impacted.

A tribunal judgement declared last September that the department must disclose the report to the requester, while the new Labour government decided instead to publish the report in its entirety.

The Windrush scandal erupted in 2018 when British citizens were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in Britain.

Many lost homes and jobs, as well as being denied access to healthcare and benefits.

More follows.