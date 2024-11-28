All Scottish pensioners to receive winter fuel payment next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

All pensioners in Scotland will receive a winter fuel payment once again from next year, the Scottish government has announced.

The Westminster and Scottish governments earlier this year both scrapped the universal payment, making it means-tested instead, so only people on pension credit or similar benefits qualify.

But Scotland’s social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville told the Scottish parliament on Thursday: “This Scottish government is determined to stay true to our values. We will not abandon older people this winter, or indeed any winter, and we will continue to protect our pensioners from the harsh reality of a UK Labour government.”

If the plan is passed in Holyrood, the universal winter fuel payment is expected to be revived by next winter and will help around 900,000 people north of the border who are not getting it this winter.

Ms Somerville said every pensioner in Scotland would receive it. Those on pension credit would receive £200 or £300 depending on their age, and wealthier pensioners would receive £100.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves blamed a £22bn black hole in government finances for scrapping the universal fuel payment, saying the measure would save around £1.4bn this financial year. The decision prompted widespread concern and anger.

The payment is a devolved matter in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Ms Somerville also announced an extra £20m in welfare funding for councils in this financial year, as well as an additional £20m for the Warmer Homes Scotland scheme.

There will also be £1m for social landlords and the third sector for homelessness-prevention work.

She said: “The measures I have announced today will go some way to allay the fears of pensioners in Scotland ahead of next winter, but the Scottish government recognises that more must be done.

“Ahead of next winter I will bring forward regulations to introduce universal pension age winter heating payments in winter 2025-26 for Scottish pensioners.

“This universal benefit, providing much needed support not available anywhere else in the UK, will deliver support for all pensioner households as we had always intended to do before the UK government decision to means-test winter fuel payments cut the funding available to support our new benefit in Scotland this winter by £147m.”

Prescriptions, personal care and university tuition are all free in Scotland but not England.

