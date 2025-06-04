Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Winter fuel payments will not be reinstated for all pensioners, a minister has confirmed in a blow to millions of people across the country.

It came as Rachel Reeves confirmed an expected U-turn on the controversial cuts would be in place for this winter - but said the government wouldn’t set out details of how they would pay for it until the Autumn budget.

Sir Keir Starmer last month announced his intention to give more people access to winter fuel payments, just months after Labour made the previously universal payment means-tested.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves confirmed that the winter fuel payment would be restored for some pensioners in time for this winter ( PA )

But there has been growing confusion over what these changes would look like and when they would take effect.

Speaking in Manchester, the chancellor said: “I had to make decisions last year to restore sound public finances, and that involved a number of difficult decisions around welfare, taxation and also public spending - including the decision to means test winter fuel payments so only the poorest pensioners, those on pension credit, got it.

“But we have now put our public finances on a firmer footing. The economy is in a better shape, but we have also listened to the concerns that people had about the level of the means test.

“So we will be making changes to that. They will be in place so that pensioners are paid this coming winter, and we'll announce the details of that and the level of that as soon as we possibly can.”

It comes after pensions minister Torsten Bell said there is no prospect of returning to a universal winter fuel payment for all.

Speaking to the Work and Pensions Committee, Mr Bell said: “Directly on your question of is there any prospect of a universal winter fuel payment, the answer is no, the principle I think most people, 95 per cent of people, agree, that it’s not a good idea that we have a system paying a few hundreds of pounds to millionaires, and so we’re not going to be continuing with that.

“But we will be looking at making more pensioners eligible.”

It was initially expected that the changes would be unveiled at next week’s spending review, but the chancellor’s remarks in Manchester on Wednesday - when she said the government will “set out how everything would be paid for in the budget in the autumn” - have thrown this into doubt.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell criticised the decision not to restore winter fuel payments to all, warning that “means tested benefits fail to reach people”.

She told The Independent: “The challenge I place to the minister is this: how will the winter fuel payments be distributed to ensure all vulnerable people get the support they need?

“Over 3 or 4m people who are eligible did not claim pension credit, the gateway to the winter fuel payment, last winter, as there is a reason why means tested benefits fail to reach people - a point government should have learnt having thrown everything at trying to get people to claim.

“When 1m more people are in fuel poverty, it shows that not just the eligibility needs changing but also the process through which to access the payments, or people will continue to go cold.

“This is why universalism works with the taxation system then clawing back money from those with high pensions or assets.”

Winter fuel payments are a £300 payment to help with energy costs in the colder months. In July, the chancellor announced that pensioners not in receipt of pension credits or other means tested benefits would no longer receive the benefit.

As a result, just 1.5m pensioners received the payment in winter 2024/25 – a massive drop from the 10.8m pensioners who received it the year before.