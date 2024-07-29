Chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to cut costs immediately ( PA Wire )

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce immediate steps to cut costs as she is expected to reveal the government faces a £20 billion black hole in its accounts.

She will lay out the spending inheritance left by the previous government – and announce the date of her first autumn Budget – on Monday afternoon as she pledges to “restore economic stability”.

She will say that a Treasury spending audit she commissioned shows that the previous government overspent this year’s budgets by billions of pounds after making a series of unfunded promises.

It comes as Kemi Badenoch officially announced she is running to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The shadow housing secretary said it was “time to renew” the party that suffered a resounding defeat at the general election earlier this month.

She became the sixth candidate to announce their intention to run. James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride and Robert Jenrick all announced their campaigns last week, while Priti Patel made her case for the leadership of the party over the weekend.