Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1722234713

UK politics live: Reeves to unveil plan to cut costs as Badenoch announces Tory leadership bid

Rachel Reeves is expected to claim the previous Tory government overspent this year’s budget by billions of pounds

Salma Ouaguira
Monday 29 July 2024 07:31
Comments
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to cut costs immediately
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to cut costs immediately (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce immediate steps to cut costs as she is expected to reveal the government faces a £20 billion black hole in its accounts.

She will lay out the spending inheritance left by the previous government – and announce the date of her first autumn Budget – on Monday afternoon as she pledges to “restore economic stability”.

She will say that a Treasury spending audit she commissioned shows that the previous government overspent this year’s budgets by billions of pounds after making a series of unfunded promises.

It comes as Kemi Badenoch officially announced she is running to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The shadow housing secretary said it was “time to renew” the party that suffered a resounding defeat at the general election earlier this month.

She became the sixth candidate to announce their intention to run. James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride and Robert Jenrick all announced their campaigns last week, while Priti Patel made her case for the leadership of the party over the weekend.

1722234713

McFadden accuses Tories of ‘running away’ from black hole in public finances

Pat McFadden has accused the previous Tories of “running away” from the £20 billion black hole in the government’s accounts.

He told Sky News: “We knew we were going to inherit a very difficult situation but what we have discovered since taking office a few weeks ago is that things were even worse that we thought.

“And the previous government was certainly guilty of running away from the situation.”

The chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster accused the Conservatives of lying about the real cost of the Rwanda scheme.

He added: “The government were emptying the country’s reserve to pay for other parts of their asylum policy in addition to that the education secretary had a pay offer for teachers that nobody knew about during the election.

“When you take all of this and add it all up it adds to a significant pressure on the budget this year which we have to react to. And that reaction will have to be set out by the chancellor this afternoon.”

(Sky News)
Salma Ouaguira29 July 2024 07:31
1722234434

What is Rachel Reeves announcing in the funding review?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce immediate steps to cut costs today as she is expected to unveil a black hole in the accounts of around £20 billion.

She will lay out the spending inheritance left by the previous government and announce the date of her first autumn Budget this afternoon as she pledges to “restore economic stability”.

In her speech, she will say that a Treasury spending audit she commissioned shows that the previous government overspent this year’s budgets by billions of pounds after making a series of unfunded promises.

The funding review will also include new measures to reform the system:

  • The Labour government will commit to one major fiscal event per year.
  • The chancellor will establish a new Office of Value for Money.
  • Ms Reeves will unveil fiscal reforms in a bid to make government departments more efficient.
(EPA)
Salma Ouaguira29 July 2024 07:27
1722234002

IFS: Public spending blackhole equivalent to Tories’ pre-election national insurance cuts

The scale of the blackhole in public spending which the government has warned of is equivalent to the Tories’ pre-election national insurance cuts, a think tank has said.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told BBC Breakfast: “It is very striking that if this problem is about £20 billion big that is exactly the scale of the national insurance cuts implemented by Jeremy Hunt just before the election.

“Now, if those cuts were implemented in the knowledge that there was this kind of hole that is not good policy to put it mildly.”

Paul Johnson, director of the IFS (James Manning/PA)
Paul Johnson, director of the IFS (James Manning/PA) (PA Archive)
Salma Ouaguira29 July 2024 07:20
1722233642

Exclusive: Louise Haigh bids to prove Labour’s socialist values with rail nationalisation launch

Labour is fast-tracking plans to prove its socialist credentials by passing laws that will see Britain’s railways renationalised before the next general election.

The plans to bring “broken” private rail ownership back into the public sector would mean a programme of nationalisation on a scale not seen since before John Major aggressively privatised the railways in the 1990s.

Legislation going before MPs on Monday will see rail lines brought back into public control when contracts with operators come to an end.

New transport secretary Louise Haigh has dubbed herself “the passenger-in-chief” as she leads the overhaul but rail companies have said the project is political rather than practical, and claim it will increase costs over time. Shadow transport secretary Helen Whately added that “passengers will pay the price”.

The Independent’s politics team has the full story:

Rail nationalisation scheme launched in bid to prove Labour’s socialist credentials

Exclusive: New transport secretary Louise Haigh dubs herself ‘the passenger-in-chief’ as she speaks to The Independent about the biggest nationalisation programme in 50 years

Salma Ouaguira29 July 2024 07:14
1722233185

Tories claim Labour government ‘paving the way for tax rises’ ahead of Reeves’ speech

The government is trying to set a narrative to pave the way for tax rises, Helen Whately said.

The shadow transport secretary said chancellor Rachel Reeves “would have known about the state of the public finances” while serving in opposition because of the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Ms Whately added: “Actually while Labour is going out there and trying to tell everybody that it is all so difficult for them, this is just them setting a narrative for tax rises that they want to bring in later on.

“But actually they took over an economy that had the fastest growth in the G7, that had the deficit halved compared to when we took over in 2010, that had historic low unemployment and that had inflation back down at 2%.

“So, really good fundamentals for them to build on in government.”

Salma Ouaguira29 July 2024 07:06
1722232920

Reeves set to announce steps to cut government costs

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce immediate steps to cut costs as she is expected to reveal a £20 billion black hole in the government’s accounts.

She will lay out the spending inheritance left by the previous government – and announce the date of her first autumn Budget – on Monday afternoon as she pledges to “restore economic stability”.

She will say that a Treasury spending audit she commissioned shows that the previous government overspent this year’s budgets by billions of pounds after making a series of unfunded promises.

Read more here:

Chancellor to announce cost-cutting steps as she pledges to fix public finances

Rachel Reeves will accuse the previous government of ‘covering up the true state of public finances’ as she publishes an audit of spending.

Tom Barnes29 July 2024 07:02
1722231990

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage for Monday, July 29.

In case you missed it late yesterday evening, Kemi Badenoch has become the latest Conservative Party MP to enter the leadership race to replace Rishi Sunak.

The shadow housing secretary pledged to tell voters the truth as she launched her bid to become leader.

It comes as former home secretary Suella Braverman announced she had pulled out of the race because the “traumatised” party was refusing to acknowledge the truth about why they lost the general election.

You can read more here:

Kemi Badenoch launches Tory leadership bid as Suella Braverman withdraws from contest

Kemi Badenoch becomes the sixth Tory Party MP to join the leadership race

Tom Barnes29 July 2024 06:46

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in