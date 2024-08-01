✕ Close Rachel Reeves admits taxes will rise in first Budget

The Bank of England could be encouraged to cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years amid growing evidence that inflation has been tamed, experts have said.

Expectations on financial markets show about a 65% chance of the Bank’s Governor Andrew Bailey opting to reduce rates today.

It comes after new economic data suggested the UK’s cost-of-living crisis has eased in recent months thanks to inflation coming off the boil.

With the Tory leadership contest in full swing, Kemi Badenoch asked officials to pay for holiday flights with taxpayers’ money, the Guardian reports.

The shadow business secretary planned to fly to the US while in government but the trip was rebuffed by her former department’s top civil servant.

The Conservative leadership hopeful had travelled to Mexico for an official visit to discuss a plan to join the CPTPP Indo-Pacific trade bloc.

Keir Starmer is set to hold an emergency meeting with senior police officers in Downing Street following a second night of violence across the country.

The meeting comes after scenes of violent unrest in London, Hartlepool and Manchester overnight while a demonstration in Aldershot saw a tense stand-off with riot police.