Labour has accused the government of missing an “open goal” opportunity to build a legacy of women’s sporting achievement on the back of the England Lionesses’ historic Euros victory.

The accusation came as Boris Johnson ruled out a bank holiday to celebrate the female footballers’ success in beating Germany 2-1 to claim their first major trophy at Wembley on Sunday.

Labour’s sports spokeswoman Lucy Powell urged Mr Johnson to change his mind, arguing that a bank holiday would give clubs the chance for clubs to promote the game to women and girls.

And she said that all the Lionness squad should be recognised in the New Year’s Honours.

Downing Street signalled that the PM backs gongs for the Euro squad, stating that he “would definitely want to see the team receive the recognition they rightly deserve for their historic victory”.

But Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson batted away calls for a bank holiday, saying there were “no plans” to add a celebratory day off to the current roster.

The PM raised eyebrows by failing to attend the Euro final on Sunday, having joined fans in the stands at Wembley dressed in an England shirt when Gareth Southgate’s team reached the equivalent men’s fixture last year.

The game came a day after Mr Johnson and wife Carrie hosted friends and family for a belated wedding celebration at the country house home of Tory donor Lord Bamford.

While German chancellor Olaf Scholz came to London for the match and congratulated the losing team in the changing room for their efforts, the UK government was represented by women’s minister Liz Truss – favourite to take Mr Johnson’s place in September – and culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

And no plans have been announced for Sarina Wiegman and her team to visit 10 Downing Street, as the men’s rugby World Cup winners did in 2003 and the Ashes-winning cricketers in 2005.

Mr Johnson was unable to meet the players when they joined fans for a celebration party in Trafalgar Square on Monday as he was in Northern Ireland for the funeral of former Ulster Unionist Party leader Lord Trimble. And he sets off for a five-day family holiday on Wednesday.

Asked whether the PM’s absence from Wembley reflected badly on his attitude to the women’s game, his spokesperson said: “I think the public will judge the government on the support it has given to women’s football.

“This is a government that has stood steadfastly in terms of supporting the women’s game and investing in it.

“The prime minister has been supporting the team throughout and was watching the game with his family at home.”

But Ms Powell said that the government should recognise that the Euro triumph represents a “key moment” to inspire the next generation of female players.

“The country is rightly proud of our winning Lionesses, who have shown the best of British,” she said.

“The Conservatives have a terrible record of building on our sports stars’ success with a real and lasting legacy. Ministers must ensure we do not miss the open goal opportunity their success provides in cementing the women’s game.

“This is a potential game-changing moment to capitalise on the momentum behind women’s football and ensure young girls who are inspired to pick up a ball today can be the next Lionesses.”

Labour has called on the government to press ahead with the review of women’s football promised in the 2021 Crouch review, starting by appointing a chair to take its work forward.

And the party said ministers should build on programmes such as the FA’s Girls Football School Partnerships so all girls can play football at school, as well backing Labour’s commitment to afterschool activities for all children, including expanded access to sports clubs.

Ms Powell pointed to a recent National Audit Office report finding that the proportion of adults taking part in sports at least once a week declined in the three years following the 2012 London Olympics, despite the government making increased grassroots participation a key part of its bid for the tournament.

And she said that since coming to power in 2010, Tory governments ended Labour’s school sports partnerships, cut funding for free swimming and ditched a target of increasing participation by 2 million.

Labour is also calling on UEFA to make prize money fairer in future Euro tournaments, with men’s teams currently receiving 23 times more winnings than the women’s teams.