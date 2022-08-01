Boris Johnson to take summer holiday as his time in No 10 nears end
Boris Johnson will go on holiday from Wednesday with a little over a month left in office.
The prime minister will remain in charge of the country, receiving updates as required, his official spokesman said.
Downing Street would not give details of where the prime minister would be spending his annual leave, from Wednesday until the end of the week, and insisted he would still be running the country.
Asked who would be in charge while Mr Johnson was away, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “It will be the standard pattern.
“The prime minister will be updated as required… the deputy prime minister and, as ever with a Cabinet government, other ministers will be on hand to support as needed.”
Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie held a lavish party at the weekend to celebrate their wedding, as their marriage took place when coronavirus restrictions were in force in 2021, limiting the festivities at the time.
Asked if the holiday was a belated honeymoon, Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “I don’t know. I’m not getting into what type of holiday it is.”
The holiday comes as Mr Johnson’s premiership draws to an end, with Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak due to replace him in No 10 on 6 September.
Opponents of the prime minister have already accused him of having “basically checked out” from his job in No 10.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer levelled the criticism at him for failing to attend Cobra meetings during the heatwave which saw record UK temperatures in July.
