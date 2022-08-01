Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, vying to become the country’s next prime minister, will go head to head in the leadership race amid a crucial week for Britain starting Monday.
Postal ballots to pick the chief of the conservative party will drop on members’s doorsteps on Monday.
Britain’s foreign secretary Ms Truss’s poll pitch was bolstered further on Sunday after finance minister Nadhim Zahawi backed the conservative candidate, becoming the latest party heavyweight to get behind the frontrunner.
Trailing in the race for the top job, Sunak announced he will slash the basic income tax rate by 20 per cent by 2029 if he is made the prime minister, in a move analysts have called a potential gamechanger.
“It is a radical vision but it is also a realistic one,” the former prime minister said, calling it the biggest income tax cut since the time of Margaret Thatcher.
Both candidates will face a grilling in the second of 12 official hustings over the summer in Exeter at 7pm.
Good morning!
Hello, Arpan Rai here. Welcome to our rolling coverage of UK politics and the leadership race for Britain’s next prime minister.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies