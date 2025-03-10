Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New analysis has suggested that work-related illness is costing the UK economy more than £400 million a week.

The study, based on data from government workplace regulator the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), and carried out for the Trades Union Congress (TUC), also revealed that the number of cumulative sick days lost due to ill-health has increased by a third since 2010, to 34 million.

The figures come ahead of legislation on employment rights returning to the Commons this week, with the government pledging to increase safeguards for workers and security at work.

Business leaders have raised concerns about the impact of expanding employment rights and repealing anti-union legislation, and warned it would harm economic growth.

However, TUC general secretary Paul Nowak claimed that the analysis proved that the employment rights package is needed to help boost economic growth and productivity in the UK, which has been flatlining since the general election last year.

open image in gallery Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, said greater job security benefited workers’ health ( PA Wire )

“Work related ill-health is costing us hundreds of millions each week – that's billions of pounds down the drain every year,” he said.

”That’s why the government's Employment Rights Bill is so important. Cracking down on exploitative practices like zero-hours contracts and giving people more security will boost workers’ health, well-being and productivity. It will also help more people stay in work.”

Mr Nowak said giving workers more control and predictability over their lives would foster a happier and healthier workforce.

“We need to turn the corner on Britain’s low-rights, low-pay economic model that has been tested to destruction over the last 14 years,” he said.

According to the analysis, work-related ill-health cost the economy £22 billion in 2023.

The TUC claims the rise in days lost to work-related ill health has coincided with a huge boom in insecure work.

open image in gallery According to the analysis, work-related ill-health cost the economy £22 billion in 2023 ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The union body estimates that over a similar period (2011-2023) the number of people in precarious employment also rocketed by a third to over 4 million.

A separate report from the Commission for Healthier Working Lives suggests that poor quality work can harm employee health.

The report stated: “Most health conditions develop outside work, but for a significant number of people, work itself is the cause. Persistent insecurity, workplace discrimination and extreme demands take a serious toll on health. In some cases, poor-quality work is even worse for health than being unemployed.”

Polling by Opinium last autumn showed that three-quarters (75 per cent) of managers think that strengthened employment rights will improve employee health, compared to just 4 per cent who disagree.

Seven in 10 (74 per cent) surveyed believed that strengthening employment rights will improve workforce retention, compared to just 6 per cent who do not.