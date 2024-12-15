Yvette Cooper says relations with China ‘complex’ amid Prince Andrew spy row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Yvette Cooper has hit out at China over an alleged spy who became a close confidant of the Duke of York and reportedly met two former prime ministers, as MPs threatened to name him if the courts do not.

The home secretary said her message to the Chinese state was that the UK would take a “very strong approach” to national security.

But she admitted that the government’s stance was "complex” because Britain’s still needs economic co-operation with China.

There were warnings of a “major security breach” after reports that David Cameron met the businessman at a reception in Downing Street.

He is also reported to have met a second former prime minister, Baroness Theresa May, and kept pictures of both of them in his London office.

Earlier this week, Prince Andrew’s connections to the alleged spy became the latest scandal to engulf the Duke of York, after the man was barred from the UK because he was judged likely to pose a threat to national security.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has told The Independent he could name the businessman, known only as H6, as early as Wednesday if the courts do not.

He said his party may use parliamentary privilege – which provides legal immunity for MPs in cases such as this – to reveal the name of the man in the House of Commons.

open image in gallery Home Secretary Yvette Cooper (PA) ( PA Wire )

The businessman, who liked to divide his time between China and UK, had previously been granted indefinite leave to remain in Britain where he established himself as a close confidante of the Duke of York.

Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle said the man had been thought to pose a threat "especially in his relationship with Prince Andrew" which is why he was barred from coming to the UK.

She also said: “I can’t tell you anything (about him) because it is a security and intelligence issue and the courts have made some decisions about that."

On Sunday, a leading businessman also said he was concerned over the man’s identity. James Reed, the chief executive of Reed Group, told the BBC: “I’m wondering who this spy is… it is so important to know who somebody is and who you can trust”.

Labour leader of greater Manchester Andy Burnham described reports David Cameron had met the alleged spy in No 10 as a “major security breach”.

Labour grandee Baroness Harriet Harman said the government, parliamentarians, the Royal Family and society more widely had to "up our game" in spotting the potential threats in relation to China.

An expert on China, Jemimah Steinfeld, the chief executive of Index On Censorship, said the case was a "wake-up call" for the country.

open image in gallery Shadow home secretary Chris Philp (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

Asked about calls from former Conservative security minister Tom Tugendhat for an investigation, shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “This needs looking at very carefully”.

He said he was "deeply concerned" by the alleged activities of the Chinese Communist Party in the UK and warned people in public life to be "extremely vigilant". He added: "I think everybody in public life and involved in business and academia needs to think very, very carefully about people who might be connected to the Chinese state.

"I think in fairness to Prince Andrew, as soon as he was warned of the risk he cut all contact but this does illustrate the risks are there and everyone needs to be extremely vigilant."

Baroness Harman told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: "We seem to have a bit of a sort of ignorant spot in relation to China, both what the opportunities are and what the threats might be.

"And I think that’s something, generally speaking, amongst parliamentarians, amongst Government, amongst ordinary people as well as the royal family we need to up our game on... and be more understanding of what’s going on in China and what their objectives might be, and what that might mean for us, for good or ill."

open image in gallery The Duke of York (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Archive )

One the same programme, Mr Philp said the Chinese Communist Party has been "engaging in organised and systemic attempts to influence political life" for many years.

He said: "I’m deeply concerned by the activities of the Chinese Communist Party.

"I think everybody in public life and involved in business and academia needs to think very, very carefully about people who might be connected to the Chinese state.

"I think in fairness to Prince Andrew, as soon as he was warned of the risk he cut all contact but this does illustrate the risks are there and everyone needs to be extremely vigilant."

Former Conservative education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “We do need to be more vigilant… they are the biggest strategic threat we have”.

Asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme what her message to China would be, Ms Cooper said: "We will continue to take a very strong approach to our national security, that includes to any challenge to our national security including to our economic security from China, from other countries around the world, that will always be the approach that we will take.

"Of course, with China we also need to make sure we have that economic interaction, economic co-operation in place as well. So it’s a complex arrangement."