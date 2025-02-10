Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yvette Cooper has doubled down on the government’s migration tactics despite accusations ministers were trying to promote division and mimic Nigel Farage's Reform UK.

Home Office ministers have defended the decision to publish footage of immigration raids as part of a border security crackdown.

But the former Ukip leader gloated that the government were “terrified” of Reform.

The home secretary has now announced that her department has “smashed” targets with a mass surge in migrant removals, as it released images of the inner working of the removals process for the first time.

The Home Office said that nearly 19,000 foreign criminals and people with no right to be in the UK have now been removed since Labour took office last summer.

open image in gallery Home Secretary Yvette Cooper (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms Cooper said: “To rebuild public confidence in the immigration system, we need to show the rules are respected and enforced.”

The Refugee Council said the government was using "performative" stunts to try to promote division.

Enver Solomon, the chief executive, suggested the footage risked encouraging the kind of animosity witnessed during last year’s race riots.

“It was not long ago that hate-filled mobs attempted to burn refugees alive in a hotel,” he said. “Communities are still healing from the appalling violence last summer, so the government should not risk driving up mistrust by using performative tactics that play into negative and dangerous narratives about immigration.”

Former leader of the Green party Caroline Lucas said it was "sickening" to see Labour try to appease Reform.

Mr Farage said: “They are terrified. But how many young men that have crossed the Channel since they came into government have been removed?”

Ms Cooper said: “We have put significant additional resource into immigration enforcement and returns, so those who have no right to be here, particularly those who have committed crimes in our country, are removed as swiftly as possible.

“I want to pay tribute to all the Immigration Enforcement staff and other officials in the Home Office who strive tirelessly every day to make our returns system work firmly, fairly and swiftly.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: "Only 1 in every 4 of these claimed returns are actually enforced returns, the majority are conducted voluntarily.

“This is hardly a tough stance on the border when Labour still are failing to force illegals out of this country."Labour are not a serious party. Their position on the border seems to be to write 'Come In' on the White Cliffs of Dover."