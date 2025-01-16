UK politics live: New grooming gang inquiries set out by Labour as Badenoch ramps up anti-immigrant rhetoric
Home secretary’s announcement marks partial government climbdown on grooming gangs scandal
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Yvette Cooper has announced support for government-backed local inquiries into grooming gangs, in what will be seen as a partial climb down on the issue.
The home secretary made the announcement on Thursday in response to calls for a national inquiry into the scandal from the Conservatives, Reform UK, and some Labour MPs.
Three Labour MPs have publicly expressed their support for a national inquiry, Walton MP Dan Carden, Rotherham MP Sarah Champion and Rochdale MP Paul Waugh, after an intervention by Elon Musk saw the story hit the headlines.
Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch ramped up her anti-immigration rhetoric as she warned that Britain is “not a hotel” and said those who “don’t want to integrate into British culture” should not be in the UK.
In a major speech, the Tory leader admitted her party had made mistakes over Brexit and warned that Britain has “lost its way”, as she vowed: “We are going to give you your country back.”
Cooper vows to support local grooming gang inquiries with £5m of funding
The government will support local inquiries into grooming gangs with £5m of funding, Yvette Cooper has said.
Promising to use powers to hold failing officials to account, the home secretary told MPs she would ensure “those who are complicit in cover-ups, or who try and resist scrutiny, are always robustly held to account and truth and justice are never denied”.
Rapid review will examine ‘cultural and societal drivers’ in grooming gang offending
A “rapid audit” by Baroness Casey will “properly examine” ethnicity data, home secretary Yvette Cooper has told MPs.
Ms Cooper said that Baroness Casey's rapid review will also make recommendations, explaining: “It will properly examine ethnicity data and the demographics of the gangs involved and their victims, and will look at the cultural and societal drivers for this type of offending, including amongst different ethnic groups.”
Government orders ‘rapid audit’ on grooming gangs, Yvette Cooper announces
Data on grooming gang perpetrators, including on their ethnicity, is “inadequate”, the home secretary has said.
Yvette Cooper has also asked Baroness Casey to oversee a “rapid audit” on gang based exploitation in the country.
The audit will consider the “cultural drivers” of this offending, Ms Cooper has said. The rapid-audit will take three-months.
The home secretary will also provide backing for local inquiries into grooming gangs, she told the Commons.
Police chiefs asked to re-examine grooming cases where no action taken
Home secretary Yvette Cooper has written to the National Police Chiefs council to ask police chiefs to look again at historic grooming gang allegations where no action was taken.
All police forces will be expected to make “problem profiles of the grooming gangs in their area”, Ms Cooper told MPs.
‘Shamefully little progress made’ on tackling child sexual abuse, warns home secretary
Despite all of the previous national inquiries, reports and hundreds of recommendations, “far too little action has been taken and shamefully little progress has been made to tackle child sexual exploitation, Yvette Cooper has warned.
“That has to change,” the home secretary told the Commons.
The government will lay out a full timeable for implementing the 20 recommendations of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, she said.
Yvette Cooper says she met with chair of inquiry into child sexual abuse
Yvette Cooper has said that she and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips met earlier this week with Professor Alexis Jay, chair of the Indpeendent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.
Prof Jay’s “strongest message to us was that the survivors who bravely testified to terrible crimes committed against them must not be left to feel that their efforts were in vain, because despite all the inquiries no one listened and nothing was done.”
Home secretary Yvette Cooper is up now in the Commons, making a statement about grooming gangs and child sexual exploitation.
Tory election loss was party’s ‘greatest ever defeat’, says Badenoch
Challenged that her speech was “all just a bit joyless”, Kemi Badenoch said: “I am speaking based on where the Conservative Party is.
“We have just suffered our greatest ever defeat – ever, ever, in hundreds of years. I don’t think the public will start trusting us if I turn up looking like I’m having a great time and everything is fantastic.
“I want them to know that we understand why they asked for change, why they voted pretty much every party they could do in order to kick us out.
“So I’m doing a serious job here. I’m talking about new leadership and I want them to know that things are different and we are going to be earning their trust.”
Badenoch rejects prospect of Tory deal with Farage
Kemi Badenoch has appeared to reject the suggestion of a Tory-Reform merger.
Asked by GB News why she has allowed Nigel Farage to “become the voice of the right” and whether the Tories and Reform could “merge to beat Labour before the next election”, Ms Badenoch said: “Nigel Farage says he wants to destroy the Conservative Party – why on Earth would we merge with that?”
Insisting that “policies without plans are just announcements”, she said: “What Reform is doing is making announcements. We did that as well and people didn’t like it. How well did net zero work? That was the policy, where was the plan?”
Kemi Badenoch ‘is in denial’, says Labour Party chair
Labour Party chair Ellie Reeves has reacted to Kemi Badenoch’s speech by accusing her of being “in denial”, as the Tory leader sought to acknowledge her party’s past mistakes and turn a new page under her fledgling leadership.
Ms Reeves said on X: “Kemi Badenoch is in denial. Far from rebuilding trust, she still can’t bring herself to be honest about the litany of mistakes the Tories made.
“The Tories haven’t listened and haven’t learned. This Labour Government is getting on with delivering our Plan for Change.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments