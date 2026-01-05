Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper has said refused to say whether the US has broken international law, as she faced questions about the UK’s position on the capture of the Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

Ms Cooper told MPs on Monday evening that she has raised the issue of international law with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, but refused to condemn the US operation.

She echoed earlier statements from the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who has also refused to criticise US president Donald Trump, despite warnings from legal experts that the US action on Saturday may have been illegal.

“In my discussions with Secretary Rubio, I raised the importance of complying with international law and we will continue to urge all partners to do so,” Ms Cooper told the Commons.

“It is, of course, for the US to set out the legal basis for their actions and the UN Security Council is discussing Venezuela this afternoon. These issues will continue to be matters for international discussion.

“I discussed with Secretary Rubio what should happen next and our continued commitment to a transition to a peaceful and stable democracy.”

The government is facing mounting criticism from its own MPs, who are increasingly urging Sir Keir to criticise the US intervention.

In the Commons on Monday, Labour former minister Emily Thornberry, chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, argued the actions in Venezuela “should be called out, not just by Britain, but by our Western allies”.

She added: “We should be calling it out for what it is, a breach of international law. It is not for the country that is breaking the law to say whether or not it has broken the law. It is for the West surely to stand up and say, call it as it is.

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, has demanded answers on what intelligence the UK had on the US actions in Venezuela prior the weekend.

"It is very clear to me that the US has been in breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter (1945), and therefore there should be a referral to the ICC where clearly it will be for the judicious process to determine if there has been a breaking of international law,” she told The Independent.

“I therefore do not support the actions of the US President and believe it sets a very dangerous precedence.”

She said she was “concerned” that the UN Security Council will “fail to fulfil its obligations due to the geopolitics surrounding the situation” adding: “I believe that the prime minister should be clear, as this is not an issue which you can triangulate on.

“The UK must state that international law is upheld at all times. I would want to know what intelligence the UK received prior to the invasion and how It used this information to seek to prevent a breach of international law.”

The Independent has approached the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office for a response.

Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East, said the US had broken international law, and added: “The [UK] government’s stance has been shameful. The prime minister and the foreign secretary need to stand up to Trump and clearly condemn his illegal actions.

“By refusing to do so, the government is allowing the breakdown of international law and putting more countries in danger of being attacked at the whim of tyrants the world over.”

Steve Witherden, Labour MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, accused Mr Trump of “American gangsterism” and said the government's response had been insufficient.

Meanwhile, John McDonnell, Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington, who was only readmitted as a Labour MP in September after his benefit cap rebellion, accused Sir Keir of a "disgraceful failure" on the matter.

Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, said Sir Keir needed to stand by international law and condemn Mr Trump's actions, telling The Independent: “Standing behind the biggest bully in the playground is not a sign of strength; it makes you complicit.”

Lord Sumption, the former head of the UK’s Supreme Court, described the move as “plainly illegal”, while former attorney general Dominic Grieve added: “We're living with a completely maverick and amoral US president who is a serious and significant danger to world peace.”

However, the prime minister maintained his refusal to condemn President Trump.

Speaking to reporters, the prime minister said: "What's happened here in Venezuela is obviously really important. We have long championed a peaceful transition to democracy, because the president was illegitimate.”

Ms Cooper told the Commons on Monday that the government were urging for a “transition to a peaceful and stable democracy” in Venezuela.

“The leadership of Venezuela must reflect the will of the Venezuelan people, so the international community must come together to help achieve a peaceful transition to a democratic government that respects the rights and will of its people,” she said.

“That must mean action on its economic crisis, the release of political prisoners, the return of opposition politicians, an end to political repression, respect for human rights and plans for the holding of free and fair elections.”