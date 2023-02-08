Zelensky pleads with UK for fighter jets in historic parliament address

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Rishi Sunak and other western leaders to give his country with fighter jets to defeat invading Russia.

The war leader used his historic address to parliament to pressure the UK and western allies to provide combat jets, telling MPs it was time to offer “wings for freedom.”

Mr Zelensky said he wanted Britain and others to supply planes. “I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine – wings for freedom.”

He said: “Two years ago, I left parliament thanking you for the delicious English tea. Today I will leave parliament today thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes.”

Mr Zelensky, set to meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace later today, added: “In Britain the King is an airforce pilot. In Ukraine, today, every airforce pilot is a king.”

He also presented Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle with the helmet from a Ukrainian fighter pilot “ace” close to the end of his 20-minute speech. The inscription read: “We have freedom, give us wings to protect it.”

Mr Zelensky said he wanted to do “everything possible and impossible to make the world provide us with modern planes to empower and protect pilots who will be protecting us”.

Mr Sunak has faced criticism – from predecessor Boris Johnson and others – over his decision not to send British fighter jets to its ally.

No 10 said last week that it was “not practical” to send British aircraft to the warzone. But Mr Sunak announced on Wednesday that he was expanding British training to Ukrainian figher pilots.

Mr Sunak said on Wednesday that he was “proud” to announce an expansion in training from soldiers to both jet pilots and marines to help Ukraine able “defend its interests well into the future”.

The No 10 announcement appeared to signal a shift. Officials said that “as part of that long-term capability investment” the UK will work with Ukraine and international allies “to co-ordinate collective support to meet Ukraine’s defensive needs”.

Speaker receives fighter pilot’s helmet from Zelensky (PA)

Mr Zelensky received thunderous and repeated applause from MPs in Westminster Hall as he thanked the UK for standing by Ukraine “since day one” of Russia’s invasion last February.

He hailed the “strong British character” that had been shown in response – saying the UK had offered “a helping hand when the world had not yet come to understand how to react”.

Signalling out Mr Johnson – listening in the hall – for special praise, he said: “Boris: you got others united when it seemed absolutely impossible. Thank you.”

Thanking the British people, he added: “You didn’t compromise Ukraine and hence you didn’t compromise your ideals and thus you didn’t compromise the spirit of these great islands.”

More follows...