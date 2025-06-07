Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zia Yusuf has sensationally announced he is returning to Reform UK - just 48 hours after quitting as the party’s chairman.

The businessman, who said his decision to quit was an error that came as the result of exhaustion, will take up a new role in the party following peace talks with Nigel Farage.

While his formal title has not been decided, he is expected to lead Reform’s Elon Musk-inspired Doge unit, as well as overseeing some aspects of policymaking, fundraising and media appearances for the party.

Zia Yusuf announced he was standing down on Thursday (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

It comes just two days after Mr Yusuf said he no longer believes “working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time”.

While Mr Farage is pleased about his ex-chairman’s decision to rejoin the party’s leadership, it is unlikely to resolve growing concerns about the Reform leader’s ability to work with others.

Mr Yusuf announced plans to quit the role after describing new Runcorn MP Sarah Pochin as “dumb” after she challenged Keir Starmer over the legality of women wearing the burqa in the UK during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

But speaking to The Times on Saturday alongside Mr Farage, Mr Yusuf said his decision to quit was an “error”.

“When I pushed that tweet out it was a coming together of a bit of exhaustion and a feeling that all I got in return for it was abuse”, he said.

“I was doing so many things, in the foreground and in the background. Anybody who has been part of a high-growth start-up outside of politics will sympathise and empathise with that.

“What has happened since then is that I’ve been inundated with messages from Reform members and supporters, who were saying they were devastated and heartbroken and asking me to really reconsider my decision.”

Mr Yusuf added: “It made me realise that in that moment I was turning my back on that — and I didn’t want to do that. I realised I did have an important role to play. I spoke to Nigel and said I don’t mind saying I made an error. It was a function of exhaustion.”

The ex-Reform chairman - who has been the target of anger by many activists over several months - was hit with a tirade of abuse on social media in the wake of his remarks about Ms Pochin.

But asked about the row over banning the burqa, Mr Yusuf - a practicing Muslim - said: “I certainly did not resign because I have any strong views about the burqa itself”.

He admitted that he felt blindsided by Ms Pochin’s decision to ask about a ban at PMQ’s, saying it was an “internal miscommunication issue”.

“I learnt about it for the first time on X,” he said. “I don’t mind saying that it frustrated me. But these things happen. I’m not an MP, it’s perfectly reasonable for me not to have known about it and Sarah did inform the other MPs.”

Mr Yusuf added that he would probably vote to ban the burqa if there was a vote and he was in parliament, but added: “Philosophically I am always a bit uneasy about banning things which, for example, would be unconstitutional in the United States, which such a ban no doubt would be”.

He continued: “I do not think it is one of the most important issues British people face when they go about their day to day lives.”

The latest Reform fracture came just months after MP Rupert Lowe was ousted from the party following a row which began in December.

Just hours before he announced he was rejoining the party, Mr Farage said Mr Yusuf had “snapped” after receiving a "tirade of personal racist abuse" on social media.

The Reform leader suggested Mr Yusuf was “burnt out”, saying the “very hard extreme right" was to blame for the abuse.