Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ben Wallace resigns as Sunak set to appoint new defence secretary

Mr Wallace announced last month he would resign from the senior Cabinet role at the next reshuffle.

Dominic McGrath
Thursday 31 August 2023 08:31
Ben Wallace has resigned as Defence Secretary (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ben Wallace has resigned as Defence Secretary (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak is poised to appoint a new defence secretary after Ben Wallace formally handed in his resignation.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Wallace said: “The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people.

“The United Kingdom is respected around the world for our armed forces and that respect has only grown more since the war in Ukraine.

“I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by Government and savings were achieved by hollowing out.”

Recommended

Mr Wallace announced last month that he would resign from the senior Cabinet role at the next reshuffle, bringing an end to his four years in the job.

Mr Sunak praised Mr Wallace, telling him he leaves office with the Prime Minister’s “thanks and respect”.

Mr Wallace, who served under three prime ministers in his current role, played a key role in the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was a close ally of Boris Johnson.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in