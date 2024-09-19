Prime Minister not ruling out Government helping to fund Casement Park rebuild

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has not ruled out his government helping to fund the rebuild of the derelict GAA stadium Casement Park.

There was disappointment last week when the Government said there was not enough time to redevelop the site in west Belfast for the Uefa tournament to be hosted by the UK and Ireland in 2028.

Sir Keir also defended the Government’s handling of the situation, insisting it had “inherited a very bad situation” from the previous administration.

“The question was timing and cost and unfortunately we couldn’t make a decision to go ahead on that basis,” he told the BBC.

He added: “But we do need an alternative proposition which we will be working on to make sure we can take this forward.”

The Prime Minister did not rule out the government providing funding, but said that “there needs to be an alternative”.

Casement Park was originally to be rebuilt as a GAA venue at the same time as investment in the football ground Windsor Park and rugby stadium at Ravenhill more than a decade ago.

However, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed because of factors including legal challenges by local residents.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Hilary Benn described being in a “new situation” with a new design needed as well as work to identify funding for it.

Speaking during a visit to Londonderry, Mr Benn said the Government was forced to take the decision not to redevelop Casement Park for the Euros because of the previous Conservative government having “done absolutely nothing” to take the project forward.

He said he met GAA president Jarlath Burns in recent days and understands the importance of Casement Park.

“The design will have to be different from the one that was put together for the Euros and I am committed to finding a way forward, but we’re going to have pause and work out what actually is going to be built, what it will look like because the design will be different, and secondly, how the money can be identified to take it forward,” he added.