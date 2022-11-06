Jump to content

Sunak announces extra bank holiday to mark King’s coronation

Monday May 8 will be a bank holiday across the UK, the Prime Minister said.

Gavin Cordon
Sunday 06 November 2022 00:01
The King speaks to Rishi Sunak, during a reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Cop27 summit (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Government has proclaimed an additional bank holiday to mark the coronation of the King next year.

Downing Street said the holiday will fall on Monday May 8 following the coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on Saturday May 6. It will take place across the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that – as was the case with the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953 – it will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.

The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country

Rishi Sunak

The announcement follows calls from Tory MPs for the Government to either move the early May bank holiday from May 1 to coincide with the coronation weekend or to declare an extra day off.

Mr Sunak said: “The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country.

“In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, said: “The coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory.

“This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nation’s long history.”

