What the papers say – July 31

Politics dominates the front pages at the start of the working week.

PA Reporter
Monday 31 July 2023 03:54
A range of stories feature across Monday’s front pages (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Plans to put an end to “anti-car moves” and a potential route for peace in Ukraine are among the stories leading the nation’s papers.

The Sun reports the Prime Minister has ordered a review of “hated low-traffic neighbourhoods” in a boost for motorists, while The Guardian says ministers are considering restrictions on councils’ ability to impose 20mph speed limits.

Rishi Sunak is set to press ahead with new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, according to The Times.

The Telegraph reports 50,000 extra families will have to pay Inheritance Tax following the Government’s tax threshold freeze.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail leads with a call to scrap the tourist tax as research reveals such a move could generate £10 billion for the economy.

The Metro reports Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has hinted at peace talks with Ukraine.

The i says 52% of Britons are worried about paying for everyday essentials.

The Independent leads with concerns that the NHS is inadequately prepared for the coming winter.

The Financial Times reports the Government has made it cheaper to pollute by watering down its carbon market scheme.

The Daily Mirror leads with its campaign for a change in the law regarding dangerous pets.

A call-handling probe by the Daily Express found the tax office to be the worst offender.

And the Daily Star says multiple deluges are heading for the UK over the next few weeks.

