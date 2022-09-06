Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

TUC warns new Prime Minister not to weaken workers’ rights

The union organisation said it is ‘prepared to throw the kitchen sink’ at protecting employment rights.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 07 September 2022 00:01
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss against weakening workers’ rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss against weakening workers’ rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

The leader of the TUC has warned the new Prime Minister she will face huge resistance if she attempts to weaken workers’ rights.

General secretary Frances O’Grady said the union organisation is prepared to take the Government to court if Liz Truss makes any move to make it more difficult to strike or changes legislation on working hours, sick pay or health and safety issues.

She told the PA news agency that the TUC is “prepared to throw the kitchen sink” at protecting employment rights and has already taken legal advice.

You can’t grow the economy by slashing workers’ rights

Frances O'Grady, TUC

In an interview ahead of next week’s TUC Congress, Ms O’Grady urged Ms Truss not to be a “P&O prime minister”, in reference to the outrage over the sacking of 800 seafarers without notice and consultation.

Recommended

Unions are gearing up for early clashes with the new Conservative Party leader after it was reported that she will review all rights which derive from EU law.

Her pledge to crack down on strikes has already been widely condemned by unions, including those currently embroiled in industrial disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Ms O’Grady said: “You can’t grow the economy by slashing workers’ rights, and it’s telling that no serious business leader is clamouring to go down that path.

“If this Government rips up workers’ rights it will giving a green light to P&O-style rogue employers to skimp on pay and drive down workplace conditions in every corner of the country.

“Introducing the Trade Union Act, slashing unfair dismissal rights, and cutting corporate taxes left us with longest pay squeeze for 200 years and forecasts of a recession that is set to last all next year.”

Ms O’Grady said the lengthy Tory leadership contest had been a “terrible distraction” from the cost-of-living crisis and admits she does not have much confidence that the new Prime Minister will deliver improvements for workers.

She appealed for unions to be given a voice in the battle to grow the economy, saying they have put forward a raft of ideas to make working life better.

Ms O’Grady pointed to the TUC’s recent analysis which suggested that insecure work is costing the economy £10 billion a year in lost tax revenues and increased social security payments.

The TUC said a new survey of more than 3,000 adults showed support for stronger workers’ rights, with the overwhelming majority of the public – including a majority of those who say they will vote Conservative at the next election – wanting to see rights in the workplace bolstered.

Three in four respondents said they supported ending “fire and rehire” – the practice where employers threaten to sack workers unless they accept new contracts with worse terms and conditions – and a similar number wanted zero-hours contracts banned.

The TUC said its polling shows stronger workers’ rights is a “vote winner”, while ripping up labour laws is a “vote loser” – as well as a way to drive down living standards across the country.

The conference, in Brighton, will be the last one before Ms O’Grady steps down as TUC general secretary in the new year, to be replaced by current deputy Paul Nowak.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will address the conference, and there will be calls during the week to co-ordinate the wave of strikes raging across the UK.

The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) has written to the new Prime Minister highlighting areas for action it says are needed to support workers.

Recommended

Referring to “an increasingly uncertain labour market”, IOSH chief executive Vanessa Harwood-Whitcher said the Government’s focus should not be on compromising health and safety standards but on reinforcing them.

She said: “In recent years, we have seen employment and health and safety issues stagnate, when we should be valuing and investing in our workers.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in