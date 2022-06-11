What the papers say – June 11
The Government’s leaked food strategy is a focus for Saturday’s papers.
The front pages lead on a new food strategy and reported criticism of the Rwanda migrant plan from the Prince of Wales.
The Daily Telegraph calls the food scheme the “PM’s plan to grow for Britain” while The Guardian runs a quote calling it “a huge missed opportunity”.
The Financial Times says the strategy rejects recommendations from a major review of England’s food situation in a “bid to keep right-wingers on side”, while the i says Tory rebels are involved in a new plot to unseat the Prime Minister.
The Times and the Daily Mail report that the Prince of Wales has privately criticised the Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda.
Meanwhile, The Sun says Charles will host an episode of Strictly from Buckingham Palace with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.
The Daily Express reports a surge in UK holidays as a result of travel disruptions.
The Daily Mirror says Stuart Campbell, convicted of the murder of Danielle Jones, is making a bid for freedom.
And the Daily Star splashes on the reported gate-crashing of Britney Spears’ wedding by her ex-husband.
