Prince George visits Eton with William and Kate

Prince George has been spotted on a visit to Eton with his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The nine-year-old was seen with William and Kate on the grounds of the boarding school, which educates boys aged between 13 and 18.

It has sparked speculation that George, who turns 10 next month, will follow in the footsteps of his father, William, and uncle, Prince Harry, who both boarded at Eton College.

On its website, Eton is described as a “modern, forward-thinking school that embraces innovation and new opportunities to provide an outstanding, progressive and well-rounded education”.

George currently attends private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire, along with his siblings eight-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, aged five.

Outdoorsy and nurturing prep school Lambrook, where fees are costing William and Kate more than £53,000 a year, has been described by parents as “magical”.

Year 8 leavers join prestigious schools such as Eton, Wellington College, Marlborough College, where Kate went, and Charterhouse among others.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte began their school days happily at private day school Thomas’s Battersea – a busy, cosmopolitan establishment in south London – with George starting in 2017 and Charlotte in 2019.

Their father William and uncle Harry went to board at Eton for five years. William’s first day began with a photocall with his separated parents joining him in a show of solidarity, with Harry also taking part.

The 13-year-old smiled broadly as he was greeted by scores of photographers.

A three-tier scaffolding stage was erected opposite Manor House where William was to live as a boarder, to allow the press a one-off view of the new Etonian.

George, Charlotte and Louis’ grandfather the King had a difficult time at secondary school as a teenager.

Charles was sent to Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland, following in the footsteps of his father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, but was picked on and described his days there as “a prison sentence”.

Charles did admit, however, that the school instilled him with self-discipline and a sense of responsibility.