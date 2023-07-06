Jump to content

Prince of Wales scores two goals at charity polo event

William and his wife Kate joined guests at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Berkshire.

Jamel Smith
Thursday 06 July 2023 17:59
The Prince of Wales scored two goals while playing polo at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Prince of Wales scored two goals while playing polo at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales scored two goals while playing polo at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Berkshire.

William was joined by his wife Kate, who smiled and cheered while watching from the sidelines, wearing a white and sky blue patterned dress reportedly designed by Beulah London.

The prince played in defence, chasing the ball with a sturdy backhand swing and scoring two goals in an intense match.

For his second strike, the father-of-three hit the ball with such force he broke his mallet.

William played in a number four shirt on the winning US Polo Assn team, alongside Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman of Leicester City FC.

With Windsor Castle overlooking the Guards Polo Club, the prince faced off against other polo teams, BP Healthcare and Standing Rock, in the round-robin tournament.

The charity cup is raising funds and awareness for 11 charities supported by William and Kate.

