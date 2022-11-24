Jump to content

William carries out first official engagement in duchy as Duke of Cornwall

The Prince of Wales is meeting organisations supporting the community and staff working for the Duchy of Cornwall.

Rod Minchin
Thursday 24 November 2022 13:49
The Prince of Wales (PA)
The Prince of Wales (PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duke of Cornwall is making his first official visit to the county since taking on his new role.

During a visit to the seven-acre Newquay Orchard, William will meet organisations supporting the community and staff working for the Duchy of Cornwall.

The orchard, on Duchy of Cornwall land, provides environmental education, employability training and community events.

It was built eight years ago by the Newquay community and also operates a cafe and workshop on the site.

William will join volunteers at An Lowarth – Cornish for “garden”.

The orchard works weekly with more than 120 volunteers, who take stewardship of the land.

William will also visit an educational area where people are trained in cooking, gardening and other practical skills to help them move into employment, education or further training.

Finally, he will visit the community cafe, which serves produce grown and picked by volunteers in the gardens.

While in Cornwall, the duke will also visit Duchy offices to meet staff as he takes forward the stewardship of the estate.

William became the heir apparent – and known as the Prince of Wales – after the death of his grandmother and the accession of his father, Charles, to the throne.

He also inherited the title Duke of Cornwall and is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

