Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales returns to base after Nato exercises
The ship sailed into Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday morning.
Well-wishers have lined the harbour walls to welcome home the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales as it returns from exercises in its role as the Nato command ship.
The 65,000-tonne warship sailed into Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, on Saturday, having operated alongside Spain’s aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Cadiz.
A navy spokesman said: “The Nato task force – made up of 20 ships from six nations – was assembled to show the alliance’s commitment to the region’s prosperity and security ahead of the Nato Madrid summit.
“HMS Prince of Wales was involved in her role as Nato’s command ship, which means she is ready to deploy quickly in response to crises as part of the alliance’s response force.”
The naval exercises began with a royal salute from the Spanish fleet to King Felipe VI of Spain, who was aboard aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I.
Captain Richard Hewitt, commanding officer of HMS Prince of Wales, said: “Being able to formally recognise the Spanish royal family, saluting King Filipe VI from the bridge of HMS Prince of Wales, was a real honour.
“Coming only a few weeks after our celebrations for our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, operating alongside the Spanish flagship represents another milestone in the operational journey of HMS Prince of Wales.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.