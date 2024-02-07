William to carry out first engagement since King’s diagnosis and Kate’s surgery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales is returning to public duties for the first time since his father, the King, was diagnosed with cancer and his wife, the Princess of Wales, underwent surgery.

William will perform an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday before attending a gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in the evening.

The 41-year-old prince temporarily stepped back from his royal role three weeks ago to juggle caring for his wife and their children following Kate’s operation.

It is understood he is likely to undertake some duties on behalf of his father while Charles undergoes treatment, in addition to his own diary of engagements.

The 75-year-old King was seen in public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis on Tuesday as he left Clarence House the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with the Duke of Sussex.

Harry arrived in London from California on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the announcement about the King’s health was made to the nation by Buckingham Palace.

The meeting between the pair has raised hopes they will be reconciled despite their troubled relationship, but their first face-to-face encounter for many months appeared to last for as little as 45 minutes before the King was flown by helicopter to Sandringham in Norfolk.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

The confirmation of William’s return to official engagements will be seen as an attempt to signal stability within the monarchy despite the difficult times facing the royals.

William, the Queen and the Princess Royal will be the key royals holding the fort, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The prince will carry out an investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning – which is one of his own regular duties – where former England footballer Ellen White will be among those receiving honours.

William, who is president of the Football Association, will make the record-scoring Lioness an MBE for services to football.

Other recipients due at the ceremony include David Shreeve – who co-founded an environmental action group with TV botanist David Bellamy – and Francis Dickinson – who solved an 80-year-old maritime mystery by locating the wreck of a submarine which was lost at sea during the Second World War.

In the evening, William will attend the gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in central London in his role as the organisation’s patron.

The gala dinner is raising funds for London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s Up Against Time appeal, which is seeking £15 million to replace the service’s helicopter fleet by the autumn.

William is a former air ambulance pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and during the event will meet crew members, former patients and supporters before delivering a short speech.

Anne held the fort on the royal engagements front on Tuesday, carrying out an investiture on behalf of the King at Windsor Castle before visiting family-run GH Hurt & Son in Nottingham which has provided shawls for royal newborns for more than 70 years.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King, who only acceded to the throne 17 months ago, does not have prostate cancer, saying only that he has a “form of cancer”.

He was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and investigated while he was being treated for his benign enlarged prostate.

The Palace has called for the King’s privacy to be respected, especially during his treatment, but said he wanted to make his diagnosis public because of his long-running support for cancer charities.