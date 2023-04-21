William and Kate to visit rugby club with mountain rescue climbers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit a Welsh rugby club and socialise with mountain rescue climbers next week.

William and Kate will attend Dowlais Rugby Club along with members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team in Wales on Thursday.

The club, which is a feeder club to Cardiff Blues, is a popular spot for the climbers to socialise and relax when they are off duty.

At the club, the royals will meet mountain rescue volunteers, the organisation’s supporters and members of the local community.

After spending some time inside they will meet members of the public outside.

The rescue team covers the Brecon Beacons National Park and surrounding areas of Mid Wales and South Wales, including Pen y Fan.

Prior to becoming a senior royal at the age of 35, William had a career as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

He also worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.