Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

William and Kate to visit rugby club with mountain rescue climbers

William and Kate will attend Dowlais Rugby Club along with members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on Thursday.

Luke O'Reilly
Friday 21 April 2023 21:28
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit a Welsh rugby club and socialise with mountain rescue climbers next week.

William and Kate will attend Dowlais Rugby Club along with members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team in Wales on Thursday.

The club, which is a feeder club to Cardiff Blues, is a popular spot for the climbers to socialise and relax when they are off duty.

At the club, the royals will meet mountain rescue volunteers, the organisation’s supporters and members of the local community.

After spending some time inside they will meet members of the public outside.

Recommended

The rescue team covers the Brecon Beacons National Park and surrounding areas of Mid Wales and South Wales, including Pen y Fan.

Prior to becoming a senior royal at the age of 35, William had a career as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

He also worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in