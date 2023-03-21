Prioritise workplace wellbeing to support families, Kate urges business leaders

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has urged business leaders to prioritise wellbeing in the workplace to support family life as she launched a business taskforce on early childhood.

Kate is hoping global firms who have joined her taskforce will be the catalyst for change and encourage firms across the country to train and help staff to maintain their social and emotional welfare, aiding their work and home life.

The future Queen joined the inaugural meeting of the taskforce, whose members include Unilever, Ikea, NatWest and Lego, an initiative which follows the launch of her Shaping Us project, described as her “life’s work” and aimed at raising the profile of youngsters’ early years development.

Speaking to a group of chief executive officers in the boardroom at NatWest bank’s headquarters in the City of London, the princess told them she believed there were two things needed “to really transform society for generations to come”.

“The first is to prioritise creating working environments that provide the support and training your workforce needs to cultivate and maintain its own social and emotional wellbeing.

“This will benefit them personally and professionally as well as creating a better working culture within your organisations.

We know that the wellbeing of the adults in a child’s life is the single most important factor in the healthy development of children Princess of Wales

“Given most of your workforce have a role to play in raising the next generation at home, it will also transform the experience of the very youngest in society too.

“The second is a more concentrated effort in supporting the social and emotional development of our youngest children. Because as with most human development, the key time to build these social and emotional skills in the first place is in the first five years.

“I know businesses are feeling the pressure across the board. However, I truly believe that by investing in early childhood, with a specific focus on social and emotional development, businesses in turn will see in the future … better communication, better working relationships, improved resilience, employees finding better work-life balance, less stress, more patience and understanding and increased job satisfaction.”

She described how business had a role to play in ensuring the protection of what she described as “social ecosystems”, just as how many executives had embraced the net zero target.

It is hoped the taskforce will produce a set of broad principles that could be adopted by businesses wanting to help promote wellbeing in the workplace.

Kate also told the executives gathered around the boardroom table: “I know many of you are already doing incredible work in this area, not only through supporting parents in the workplace but also prioritising diversity and inclusion, as well as the general wellbeing of your staff, customers and communities.

“It is and will remain, important to find new ways of adapting to your workforces, especially given that many are parents, carers and extended family members, and we know that the wellbeing of the adults in a child’s life is the single most important factor in the healthy development of children.”