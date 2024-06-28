Anne leaves hospital after being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess Royal will spend a period of convalescence following her discharge from hospital where she was treated for concussion after being struck by a horse.

The King’s sister, 73, spent five nights at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after being hurt while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.

Anne departed privately on Friday morning without being seen and has returned to her country home near Minchinhampton, 30 miles away.

The princess’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, praised the doctors and nurses who looked after his wife: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

She will remain at her home for a period of rest and recuperation and will return to public duty when her medical team recommends it is safe and comfortable to do so, it is understood.

It is not known how long the princess will spend convalescing, but she will be receiving rehabilitation support at home as she follows standard concussion protocols.

Anne’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs but her concussion has meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear.

An air ambulance was scrambled to take the princess to hospital, but in the end she travelled by road after being treated by an emergency crew on site.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence leaving Southmead Hospital in Bristol after visiting his wife (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

While receiving treatment, she was visited by her daughter, Zara Tindall, separately on Tuesday, with Sir Tim also returning on Wednesday.

Sir Tim said during the week she was “doing fine, slow but sure” and that he had taken her a “few little treats from home”.

Dubbed the King’s right-hand woman, she is a seen as the hardest working royal and known for her dedication to duty and no-nonsense approach.

The traditional summer break for the royal family is only a few weeks away and Anne could spend the period until the holidays convalescing then travel to Scotland where she normally enjoys part of her time off.