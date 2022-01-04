Man shot twice in each leg in Co Down
Detectives have appealed for information following the incident in Dundonald on Monday.
A man has been shot twice in each leg in an attack in Dundonald, Co Down.
Detectives investigating the shooting incident in the Enler Park Central area on Monday are appealing for information.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Just after 9.10pm, we received a report that a 37-year-old man had been shot twice in both of his legs.
“He has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.”
