‘Fairytale’ picnic cottage enjoyed by Queen Victoria is restored to its former glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A “fairytale” picnic cottage enjoyed by Queen Victoria on her visits to Balmoral has been saved from ruin by a conservation charity.

Built by Queen Victoria’s granddaughter, Princess Louise, around 1850, the cottage had fallen into disrepair but has been restored to its former glory through work commissioned by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

Moxon Architects helped NTS develop the plans for the restoration work and contractors completed the work this autumn, having started in June this year.

They cleared rubble from inside the building, before repointing mortar and harling on the cottage walls, dismantling dormer windows and installing doors, windows and floors to make it watertight and accessible.

A covered wooden porch was also added to help reinstate the original features of the cottage that were discovered during research for the project.

The cottage is situated in woodlands near Linn of Quoich on Mar Lodge Estate national nature reserve close to Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

David Frew, NTS head of Mar Lodge Estate, said: “Our archival research and subsequent archaeological survey showed that there used to be a porch on the property, with our archaeologists discovering post holes for the structure during research on site.

“We have tried to reinstate this sympathetically with the help of our architects, Moxon, and archival architectural drawings, so that it’s in keeping with the rest of the property and the 19th century period when it was originally constructed.

“The cottage, built by Princess Louise, the granddaughter of Queen Victoria, around 1850, was saved from disrepair after it was placed on the Buildings at Risk register.

“The property was in a poor state when the Trust acquired Mar Lodge Estate in 1975, and subsequent works had taken place to stabilise its condition including fixing walls and installing a new roof and shingles in the past.

“The building is a fascinating look back at how the royals used to spend their free time and we’re incredibly proud to see it restored to how it was in its heyday when Queen Victoria and the royal family would holiday in Balmoral.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors to experience the new cottage when it officially reopens in 2025 where they will be able to engage with its history.”

Information boards will be added at the site and specially commissioned furniture created to give visitors the opportunity to relax and immerse themselves in the surrounding woodland and nature.

The cottage is accessed by a footpath leading from the car park at the end of the public road on the estate, with 15 parking spaces currently available.

Queen Victoria described nearby Balmoral as her “Heaven on Earth” and it has been the Scottish holiday home of the royal family since it was bought for her by Prince Albert in 1852.

Andrew Macpherson, director of Moxon Architects, said: “As an architecture practice deeply invested in the region’s heritage, we have proudly worked with the National Trust for Scotland to preserve a significant piece of local heritage on the Mar Lodge Estate.

“Our comprehensive survey of the existing structure enabled us to adopt an approach that required minimal interventions while being durable and resilient – something key to the building’s remote location, challenging climate, and role as a visitor attraction.

“We worked closely with the local planning authority and conservation specialists to successfully balance preservation and modernisation to safeguard the building’s history and ensure its fairytale charm remains intact for years to come.”

The project was supported by funding from the NTS USA Foundation.